PainReform Announces Positive Pharmacokinetic (PK) Data in First Part of Phase 3 Clinical Trial of PRF-110 in Patients Undergoing Bunionectomy Surgery

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PainReform Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX) ("PainReform" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, today announced positive pharmacokinetic (PK) data in the first part of its two-part Phase 3 clinical trial of PRF-110, which enrolled 15 bunionectomy patients at two clinical sites in Texas.



During Part I of this study, blood samples were collected at specified time points post-surgery, through 72 hours, to determine maximum plasma ropivacaine concentrations (Cmax). Cmax value among all of the 15 patients, was approximately 10% of the safety window set by FDA.

Ilan Hadar, Chief Executive Officer of PainReform, stated, "We are encouraged by the PK results which demonstrated that PRF-110 showed a favorable pharmacokinetic profile, a critical step towards regulatory approval. The successful completion of the safety and PK determination allows us to proceed directly into the second part of our Phase 3 trial.”

The Phase 3 trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo- and active-controlled, multicenter study to evaluate the analgesic efficacy and safety of intra-operative administration of PRF-110 following unilateral bunionectomy. PRF-110 is an oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed before closure to provide localized and extended postoperative analgesia.

The forthcoming second part of the trial will be a double-blind study, in which the Company plans to randomize approximately 400 patients at seven clinical sites in the U.S. PRF-110 will be administered intra-operatively, using the experience gained in the study’s first part, and will be divided into three cohorts, PRF-110, ropivacaine, and placebo. As previously reported, PRF-110 provided pain reduction for up to 72 hours post-operatively in the Company’s prior Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical study in herniorrhaphy (hernia repair). PRF-110 is a highly uniform solution, resulting in consistent sustained and extended release of the analgesic. Ropivacaine, the active drug used in PRF-110, is a safe, well-tolerated, and well-characterized local anesthetic. The other components that make up the remainder of the PRF-110 formulation have been designated by the FDA as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS), by the FDA, mitigating many potential safety issues.

About PainReform

PainReform is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics. PRF-110, the Company's lead product, is based on the local anesthetic ropivacaine, targeting the postoperative pain relief market. PRF-110 is an oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed prior to closure to provide localized and extended postoperative analgesia. The Company's proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system is designed to provide an extended period of post-surgical pain relief without the need for repeated dose administration while reducing the potential need for the use of opiates. For more information, please visit www.painreform.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

