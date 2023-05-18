NP Digital Scores Coveted Accolades from Campaign’s Global Agency of the Year Awards

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in end-to-end performance marketing, announces it has been honored with wins in the Digital Independent Agency and Performance Marketing Agency categories. The agency is recognized for its explosive growth, thought leadership, technology developments, and other industry accolades over the last year.

NP Digital’s submission highlighted its dedication to employee and client satisfaction, investment in technology, industry thought leadership, performance record, and business growth. Four key areas stood out the most:

With a steadfast investment in powerful technology, NP Digital has integrated tools such as Ubersuggest, AnswerThePublic, and Ads Grader into its agency operations and amassed a marketing user base in the millions across the globe.

In addition to technology, thought leadership is the driving force behind NP Digital’s success. With millions of organic website visitors each month, over a million YouTube subscribers, and two million monthly podcast downloads, NP Digital is the alternative to the agency status quo.

NP Digital's commitment to its customer’s needs and wants by delivering comprehensive digital marketing solutions globally with expansion in the UK, Germany, Spain, Canada, Mexico, Columbia, Australia, and Singapore. These strategic locations serve as key hubs for global expansion, allowing the agency to better cater to the unique needs of clients in these markets.

NP Digital recognizes that its greatest asset is its people, and the agency has taken significant strides to prioritize their well-being, including embracing a flexible work culture, paid holidays specific to each country, parental leave, pet insurance, among many others.

“Placing in the upper echelon of performance marketing agencies and digital independent agencies is an honor. We are humbled and motivated by this to work even harder for our clients and employees,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “The recognition validates our relentless commitment to innovation, our unwavering focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients, and our efforts for global expansion.”

The latest accolade joins a growing list of recognition from recent months, including the second-time Inc Best Workplaces award, DigiDay Content Marketing Awards, Performance Marketing World Awards, and The Drum Marketing Awards.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 750 employees in 15 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.