Infertility Devices Market to Surpass US$ 18,128.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, Global Infertility Devices Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10,129.9 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Infertility Devices Market:

Increasing number of infertility rate is expected to rise the global infertility devices market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on 04 April 2023, a report was published by World Health Organization (WHO), according to that Around 17.5% of the adult population – roughly 1 in 6 worldwide – experience infertility, which showing the urgent need to increase access to affordable, high-quality fertility care for those in need.

Global Infertility Devices Market- Driver

Increasing in acquisition by key players

Increasing product approvals and product launches by the key players are expected to drive the infertility devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2019, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. launched Vit Kit-NX (Vit Kit-NX comprising of Vit Kit Freeze-NX and Vit Kit Warm-NX) as addition to an established portfolio of vitrification solutions for in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2579

Global Infertility Devices Market- Restraint

High Ccst of the treatment

However, factors such as high cost associated with infertility treatments is expected hinder growth of infertility device market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the data published in the American Pregnancy Association (APA), in January 2019, IVF treatments are very expensive and many insurance plans do not provide coverage for fertility treatment. The cost for a single IVF cycle can range from at least US$12,000 - US$17,000 and an infertile women require at least three IVF cycles to achieve pregnancy.

Global Infertility Devices Market- Opportunity

Launch of product by the key players

Adoption of organic strategies such as the launch of product by the key market players is expected to drive the market ove the forecast period. For instance in August 2021, Merck Specialties Pvt ltd, one of the leading companies, launched a Pergoveris, a Pen for advanced infertility treatment in India. This launch emphasizes the company’s motive of fulfilling unmet medical needs by providing an improved, convenient, and ready-to-use combination treatment option for women with a severe follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH) deficiency.

Infertility Devices Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 10,129.9 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 8.7% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 18,128.8 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Product Type: Equipment (Imaging Systems, Sperm Analyzer Systems, Ovum Aspiration Pumps, Micromanipulators Systems, Incubators, Gas Analyzers, Laser Systems, Cryosystems, Accessories)

Equipment (Imaging Systems, Sperm Analyzer Systems, Ovum Aspiration Pumps, Micromanipulators Systems, Incubators, Gas Analyzers, Laser Systems, Cryosystems, Accessories) By Procedure: Assisted Reproductive Technology, Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery, Others

Assisted Reproductive Technology, Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery, Others By Gender: Male, Female

Male, Female By End User: Fertility Centers, Hospitals & Surgical Clinics, Cryobanks, Others Companies covered: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vitrolife AB, The Baker Company, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc., Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, IVFTECH APS, Kitazato Corporation, MedGyn Products, Inc., Rocket Medical plc, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Cook Group Incorporated, Esco Micro Pte Ltd, Hamilton Thorne, Ltd, and Art Biotech Pvt. LTD, Merck, Growth Drivers: Increasing prevalence of infertility Restraints & Challenges: High cost of the procedure

Global Infertility Devices Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

Among product type, the equipment segment is dominant during the forecast period in North America region due to the increasing number of product launches by the key players. For instance, in June 2022, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., a innovation, development, and manufacture of cell culture media and assisted reproductive technologies (ART), announced it has exclusively licensed the intellectual property relating to artificial intelligence (AI) for image-based evaluation of human embryos to improve in-vitro fertilization (IVF). The technology was developed and patented jointly by investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital with expertise in artificial intelligence,

Global Infertility Devices Market Segmentation:

The global infertility devices market report is segmented into Product Type, Procedure, Gender, End User and Region

Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into equipment and accessories, in which equipment segment is sub segmented into imaging systems, sperm analyzer systems, ovum aspiration pumps, micromanipulators systems, incubators, gas analyzers, laser systems and cryosystems. Out of which the sperm analyzer segmengt is expected to hold a dominant position in the global infertility devices market over the forecast period.

Based on Procedure, the infertility devices market is segmented into assisted reproductive technology, artificial insemination, fertility surgery, and others. Out of which the assisted reproductive technology segment is expexted to hold a dominant postion in the global infertility devices market over the forecast.

Based on Gender, the infertility devices market segmented into males and females, out of which the the males segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period

Based on End User, the infertility devices market is segmented into fertility centers, hospitals & surgical clinics, cryobanks, and others. Out of which the fertility centers segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period.

Global Infertility Devices Market: Key Developments

In January 2021, Nova IVF., India’s leading fertility chain has announced the expansion of their network in NCR through strategic partnership with Southend Fertility & IVF, a IVF player in Delhi NCR. Through this investment, Nova IVF Fertility will have a majority stake in Southend Fertility & IVF.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2579

Key Market Takeaways:

The global infertility devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2022, a article was posted by the University of Adelaide, avvording to that in partnership with medical technology company Fertilis, has delivered a ground-breaking new micro-device to streamline the only fertility treatment procedure available for men with low sperm counts.

Among product type, equipment segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global infertility devices market include Key companies covered as part of this study include, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vitrolife AB, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc., Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, IVFTECH APS, Kitazato Corporation, MedGyn Products, Inc., Rocket Medical plc, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Cook Group Incorporated, Esco Micro Pte Ltd, Hamilton Thorne, Ltd, and Art Biotech Pvt. LTD

Request Customization of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2579

Market Segmentation:

Global Infertility Devices Market, By Product Type: Equipment Imaging Systems Sperm Analyzer Systems Ovum Aspiration Pumps Micromanipulators Systems Incubators Gas Analyzers Laser Systems Cryosystems Accessories

Global Infertility Devices Market, By Procedure: Assisted Reproductive Technology Artificial Insemination Fertility Surgery Others

Global Infertility Devices Market, By Gender: Male Female

Global Infertility Devices Market, By End User: Fertility Centers Hospitals & Surgical Hospitals & Surgical Clinics Cryobanks Others

Global Infertility Devices Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa





Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices Market, By Product Type (Monitoring ECG Systems (Data Monitoring, Event Monitoring, and Cardiovascular Monitoring) and Diagnostic ECG Systems (Rest ECG Systems, Stress ECG Systems, and Holter ECG Systems), By Technology (Portable ECG Systems and Wireless ECG Systems), By Lead Type (Single Lead ECG, 3-6 Lead ECG, and 12-Lead ECG), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, and Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Medical Implants Market, By Product (Orthopedic implants (Reconstructive Joint Replacements, Orthobiologics, and Trauma & Craniomaxillofacial), Cardiovascular Implants (Pacing Devices), Stents (Coronary stents, Peripheral stents, Stent-related Implants), Structural Cardiac Implants (Mechanical Heart Valves, Implantable Ventricular-assist Devices, Spinal Implants, Neurostimulators), Opthalmic Implants , Dental Implants, Facial Implants, and Breast implants), By Biomaterial Type (Metallic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterials, Polymers Biomaterials, and Natural Biomaterials), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter