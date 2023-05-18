Yamaha Bicycles Announces 30th Anniversary Special Edition YDX-MORO 07

CYPRESS, Calif., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of launching the world’s first power assist electric bicycle in 1993, Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles has announced the 30th Anniversary Special Edition YDX-MORO 07. Planted in performance with racing tradition, pedigree, and reliability, the YDX-MORO 07 has been developed with Yamaha’s 30 years of expertise to create a bike specifically for the next generation of e-MTB riders. This limited production model for the USA-Market will be available in dealers on June 1, 2023, with an MSRP of $6,499.



“Yamaha has been a pioneer in e-bikes for more than three decades, and this is an exciting time to be pushing the industry forward in the U.S.,” said Drew Engelmann, National Sales and Marketing Manager at Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles. “In 2023, we affirm our dedication to continue further advancing our technologies and offerings to bring riders in the U.S. e-bikes that make every day more fun and fulfilling.”

The YDX-MORO 07 marries the patented Dual Twin frame with the impressive range efficiency, higher torque, and Yamaha’s most advanced technology embodied in the PW-X3 drive unit and includes the Interface X control unit, Yamaha’s quad sensor system and the smoothest delivery of assist felt on a power assist bicycle in a lighter and more powerful complete package. The Special Edition model also features a unique polished aluminum finish coat, Yamaha racing blue rocker link and headtube, along with a 30th Anniversary 3D badge on the top tube and commemorative decal on the rear of the seat tube.

The PW-X3, Yamaha’s smallest, lightest and most powerful drive unit to date, combines higher performance with instant power delivery in an ultra-compact package to elevate the feeling of rider-machine unity for a “Pure Ride” experience. The PW-X3 boasts a max torque of 85Nm, while maintaining 250W nominal assist, 500W maximum assist, and power assist up to 20 mph. Assist levels include ECO, Standard, High, MTB, Extra-Power, Automatic-Mode, and Walk Assist. Yamaha’s Automatic Support Mode utilizes the quad sensor system to select the right amount of assist based on riding conditions, whether accelerating, braking, or climbing, allowing riders to leave ride mode changes to the system and focus on the trail.

The YDX-MORO 07 Special Edition also features Yamaha’s new Interface X control unit, making it easy for riders to take in information and manage settings while staying focused on the trail. Features include a simple assist control switch, a minimalist 3-color LED support-mode level light indicator, Bluetooth™ connectivity to Garmin Edge 530-830-1030 cycling GPS computers, LED brightness adjustability, and battery capacity indicator.

“Yamaha's passion for performance is driven by our racing heritage, and the YDX-MORO 07 Special Edition is a true thoroughbred for the next generation of e-MTB riders,” said Rob Trester, Manager of Yamaha’s Smart Power Vehicle Division and the Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle group in the U.S. “Since the 1993 launch of our first electrically power assisted bicycle 30 years ago, which was hailed as a first of its kind, Yamaha has been a world leading innovator in e-bike technology with millions of riders globally.”

Every Yamaha Bicycle comes with an industry-leading three-year warranty on the frame, motor and battery, and component manufacturers’ warranties are supported by Yamaha.

To learn more about Yamaha’s history producing the Power Assist System over 30 years, please visit our website at https://www.yamahabicycles.com/the-yamaha-evolution/

Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles is part of the Smart Power Vehicle Division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA. The Yamaha Bicycles lineup includes a variety of power assist bicycles for fitness, fun, commuting and serious recreation. View Yamaha’s full line of Power Assist Bicycles at www.YamahaBicycles.com and find a local retailer at Yamaha’s dealer locator. See future Yamaha Bicycle models at: https://www.yamahabicycles.com/future-ebikes/

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

For more information about Yamaha, visit Yamaha-Motor.com.

