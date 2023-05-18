eXp Realty Launches Military Rewards Program

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the launch of a real estate moving services program, eXp Honor Military Rewards, to better serve active duty and veteran armed forces members and their families.



Affiliated with eXp Revenos , the eXp Honor Military Rewards program offers comprehensive resources and savings to simplify a military transition from one location to another. Military members, families and relocation management companies can request more information here to be assigned a relocation-certified real estate agent who will help them find homes, apply for VA loans and receive a cashback and/or other benefits where allowed by law.

“Our goal is to deliver exceptional service as the go-to real estate service provider for military and government service agencies,” said Dawn Conciatori, Vice President of Affiliated Services and Revenos for eXp Realty. “We will achieve this by providing our agents with the right training, systems and support to make the moving process as stress-free as possible for active duty, veteran armed forces members and their families. At eXp Realty, we proudly honor and salute our military.”

In addition to helping military families buy and sell homes, eXp Realty helps veterans transition into the real estate profession. Through the eXp Military Network, a veteran-created group, more than 1,500 active duty military, veterans and spouses find camaraderie and collaboration as they build real estate careers.

For more information about the eXp Honor Military Rewards program, visit military.exprealty.com .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 88,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

Jennifer Zimmerman

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia, Managing Partner

Hayflower Partners

investors@expworldholdings.com

