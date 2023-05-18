Questex’s Sensors Converge Announces the 2023 Best of Sensors Awards Finalists

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics today unveils the 2023 Best of Sensors Awards finalists. The awards program honors the best in sensor technologies and the electronics ecosystem, people and companies. The awards program is part of the Sensors Converge event, which takes place June 20-22 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.



Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Technology – Sensors & Electronics said, “The innovation this year surpassed other years. We were also pleased to see entrants in new areas of Sustainable Technology, Executive of the Year, and Company of the Year – celebrating both groundbreaking work in the field of design engineering and individuals who shone. We congratulate the finalists on their accomplishments and look forward to seeing who the judges select as the best next month.”

The 2023 Innovative Product of the Year Award finalists:

Acellent Technologies, Inc.

AEye

Aizip & Analog Devices

Ambarella

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Analog Devices

Archimedes Controls Corp.

Atsign

Blickfeld

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Calumino

Canary Medical

Cepton, Inc.

CityROVER

DeNova Detect

Dojo Five

Electro Scan Inc.

elements srl

Endress+Hauser

Exacter, Inc.

FireBot Suppression

FLEXcon Company, Inc.

GMEMS Technologies, Inc.

GyroPalm, LLC

Infineon Technologies

InfiRay®

Infleqtion

InPlay Inc

Lioness

Marktech Optoelectronics

Molex

MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd.

Murata

Nichicon Corporation

NODAR

Omega Engineering

Owl Autonomous Imaging

Piher Sensing Systems

POLYN Technology

Pulsa, Inc.

Renesas Electronics

SABIC Specialties

Sensirion AG

Senva Inc.

Skyhawk

Smart Geotech Co., Ltd.

Socionext

Soter Technologies

Sternum

STMicroelectronics

Synaptics

TDK InvenSense

TT Electronics

Valeo

Vutility, Inc.

WaterX Technologies Inc

Zero Point Motion



Submissions were judged based on the value to the marketplace, the impact of the problems it solves or issues it addresses and the uniqueness of the design. Winners will be announced on June 21 at Sensors Converge.

Sensors Converge offers several registration options, including the All-Access Pass, which provides access to the entire event including pre-conference workshops, Conference passes, and the Expo Hall Pass, which offers access to the Expo Hall. Advance registration rates are available now through June 18th. For more information, visit: https://www.sensorsexpo.com/register .

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here .

Media Contact

Sonal Patel

Sensors Converge

sonal@sonal.io