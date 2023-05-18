Tyson Group Announces Groundbreaking Collaboration to Revolutionize Sales Strategies

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Group, a leading sales consulting and training firm, announced a dynamic new collaboration with Randy Domain, an accomplished executive with over 18 years of leadership experience and a track record for increasing revenue across a broad range of sectors. This synergy seeks to leverage the distinct competencies of both parties in order to revolutionize sales strategies and practices for their clientele.



Randy Domain and Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group, share a history going back to 2003, when they worked together at the Cleveland Cavaliers. Domain credits Tyson as the mastermind behind his comprehensive understanding of the sales cycle, from initiation to closure. "Lance has taught me some of the most fundamental and advanced sales strategies that I have implemented throughout my entire career," Domain stated.

Over the years, Domain has consistently incorporated Tyson's expertise in his ventures, attributing much of his success to the sales acumen Tyson instilled in him. "Lance is the secret ingredient in every successful sales recipe," Domain added.

On this renewed partnership, Domain believes that Tyson's training and techniques are globally recognized and hold the potential to propel any organization desiring a high-performing, accountable sales team. "Every golf pro has a swing coach; why wouldn't a sales team have a sales coach?" Domain asked, indicating the value of continuous skill development and enhancement in sales. "Iron sharpens iron, and Tyson Group can bring the best out in any sales organization."

Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group, reciprocated the enthusiasm, stating, "We're thrilled to collaborate with Randy again. His unique blend of leadership experience, business acumen, and talent development will amplify our efforts to provide tailored, effective sales solutions for our clients."

Highlighting the symbiotic relationship between sales and problem-solving, Domain shared his favorite quote from Tyson, "Selling is allowing someone to problem-solve out loud." He affirmed that this collaboration is poised to combine the science of Tyson's sales methodology with his artistic approach to corporate sales.

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group, headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, offers a comprehensive range of sales consulting and training services tailored to companies’ unique needs. With a knack for nurturing talent that yields measurable results, Tyson Group has a rich history of consulting and providing negotiation strategies for multi-billion dollar deals. Their expertise in recruiting, training, and coaching helps talent drive organizations to new heights. For more information about Tyson Group, please visit tysongroup.com.