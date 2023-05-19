NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
On 24 April 2020, Milena Mondini de Focatiis (CEO) was awarded 85,000 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company’s performance conditions from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2022 and 50,354 shares vested on 24 April 2023.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
|a)
|Name
|Milena Mondini de Focatiis
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Admiral Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of 50,354 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 24,674 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 25,680 shares have been retained.
|c)
|Prices(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|GBP £22.62
|24,674
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24 April 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)