Press release

Nokia expands Fixed Network SaaS suite with AI solution to strengthen operators’ service offering

22 May 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced an expansion of its Fixed Network solutions suite available through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model, with the launch of AVA Fixed Network Insights that will enable operators to strengthen their customer service offering while reducing operating costs.

Using AI/ML insights powered by Bell Labs algorithms across DSL, fiber, and fixed wireless access networks, AVA Fixed Network Insights provides operations and customer care teams with automated recommendations to proactively identify and remotely resolve problems within both home and access domains before they lead to network service problems; and to reduce call handling times and improve first call resolution.

Through services consumed purely on demand through a subscription, Nokia’s approach to telecom SaaS is about enhancing operators’ ability to launch new services faster, improve time to value more quickly, and cut complexity. It also avoids large, up front investments and the need to perform on-site software maintenance and updates.

AVA Fixed Network Insights is expected to eventually entail chatbot-driven support through easy-to-implement recommendations that can be utilized by the end-user without the need for onsite or remote technical support.

AVA Fixed Network Insights is expected to be commercially available by the end of this year.

Nokia’s Fixed Networks applications, including Altiplano Access Controller and WiFi Cloud Controller, can already be deployed by operators through a SaaS subscription.

Julie Kunstler, Chief Analyst, Broadband Access Intelligent Service, at Omdia, said: “The SaaS delivery model is a critical piece of digital transformation for operators. Nokia’s new Fixed Network Insights SaaS component provides operators with another needed pathway towards AIOps-driven, self-healing fixed broadband networks.”

Mark Bunn, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Network Services, at Nokia, said: “Achieving faster time to value and lower TCO for our customers are core tenets to Nokia telecom SaaS. AVA Fixed Network Insights represents a strong companion to the existing suite of Fixed Networks applications that are already delivering strong results to customers through a SaaS subscription.”

Resources and additional information

Web page: Nokia AVA Fixed Network Insights

Web page: Nokia Telecom SaaS

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media Inquiries

Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn Twitter Instagram Facebook YouTube