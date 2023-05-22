Bombardier Achieves Important Milestones on EcoJet Research Project, Continues Industry-Defining Work Toward Sustainable Aviation

English French

Bombardier successfully completes initial flight testing phase on the EcoJet research project, using a model of a blended-wing-body aircraft.

The subsequent phase of testing, focusing on flying a larger scaled model, is well underway.

The EcoJet research project aims to develop and mature technologies to support a sustainable future for business aviation.



GENEVA, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier presented the progress made on its EcoJet research project, a research platform that aims to develop technologies with the goal of reducing aircraft emissions through a combination of advanced aerodynamics and propulsion enhancements. After several years of research, the organization successfully completed its first phase of testing with a small-scale model of a blended-wing-body aircraft, representing approximately 7% of a large business jet. Bombardier is now building on the significant knowledge acquired to engage in a second phase of testing with a model twice as large, and which completed its first flight last year to pave the way for this next test campaign.

“Bombardier has taken a leadership position in the industry’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint, and the EcoJet research project is paramount to developing the technologies that will bring us toward the goal of net zero emissions by 2050,” said Stephen McCullough, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Product Development. “We are very pleased to see the highly engaging results yielded so far and to continue our trailblazing work as we kick off the next phase of this game-changing research project. The EcoJet research project has garnered a high level of interest across the industry, and we are looking forward to mobilizing partners as we continue to define the future of business aviation.”

Bombardier’s team noted highly positive results during the design optimization loops and initial flight test campaign. Those include the deployment of a next-generation Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, the confirmation of a sixth-generation transonic wing modeling capability, and the demonstration of a new aircraft control architecture.

This research and technology project aims to reduce aircraft emissions by up to 50% through a combination of aerodynamic and propulsion enhancements. Renowned for its leading expertise and ingenuity, Bombardier created the EcoJet research project to develop and mature powerful technologies to leverage in future projects, as part of its firm commitment to a sustainable future for business aviation.

On top of its comprehensive EcoJet research project, Bombardier has taken several actions as part of its roadmap toward sustainable aviation. In the last three years, Bombardier published Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) for its Challenger 3500, Global 5500, Global 6500 and Global 7500 aircraft. These extensive declarations are the result of years of scientific efforts and are meant to act as tools for the aviation industry to drive sustainable innovations across its activities spectrum. Bombardier is also using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), at a 30% blend, to cover the totality of its flight operations, utilizing the Book-and-Claim system. The initiative will create a significant gain by reducing the annual greenhouse gas emissions associated with fuel used in Bombardier’s flight operations by approximately 25%.

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com . Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com . Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier, Learjet, Challenger 3500, Global 5500, Global 6500 and Global 7500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

