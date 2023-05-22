Industrial Air Filtration Global Market Report 2023: Rising Air Pollution Worldwide Bolsters Adoption

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Air Filtration Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial air filtration market is expected to grow from $13.21 billion in 2022 to $14.31 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The industrial air filtration market is expected to reach $18.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

A rise in air pollution levels globally is expected to propel the growth of the industrial air filtration market going forward. Air pollution is the emission of pollutants into the atmosphere that are harmful to human health and the environment. Industrial air filters are designed to capture pollutants and poisons in the air and prevent them from escaping into the environment.

Emissions might be significantly reduced by installing these filters in factories and other industrial settings, improving the quality of the air around them. For instance, in March 2021, according to IQAir's global air quality data platform, average particle pollution levels in the United States increased by 6.7% in 2020. Therefore, the rise in air pollution levels globally drives the industrial air filtration market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial air filtration market. Major companies operating in the industrial air filtration market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in November 2020, Honeywell International Inc., a US-based provider of products and services, control, sensing, and technology for commercial buildings, launched Honeywell Electronic Air Cleaners (EACs) with UV Systems and a new range of indoor air quality (IAQ) sensors to enhance and measure commercial building indoor air quality. Honeywell's particulate matter sensor PM2.5, the Total Volatile Organic Compound (TVOC) Sensor, and all-in-one IAQ sensor are all included in the new product. The indoor air quality sensors in this device are unique in that they detect even the smallest particles, volatile chemicals, and other critical indicators.



In January 2022, MANN+HUMMEL GmbH, a Germany-based manufacturer of filtration systems, acquired Pamlico Air for an undisclosed sum. This purchase by MANN+HUMMEL will accelerate expansion in the indoor air filtration industry, which is one of the largest and fastest expanding filtration categories. MANN+HUMMEL's Air Filtration Americas group is comprised of the subsidiaries Tri-Dim, Tri-Dim Hardy, and currently Pamlico Air. Pamlico Air (a division of Pamlico Capital) is a US-based producer and seller of high-quality indoor air filtration solutions.



North America was the largest region in the industrial air filtration market in 2022. The regions covered in industrial air filtration report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the industrial air filtration market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for industrial air filtration? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The industrial air filtration market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.

The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.

The continued but declining impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

1) By Product: Dust Collectors; Mist Collectors; Fume Collectors; HEPA Filters; Cartridge Collectors And Filters; Baghouse Filters; Other Products

2) By Application: New System; Replacements

3) By End-User: Cement; Food And Beverages; Metal; Power; Pharmaceutical; Chemical And Petrochemical; Paper And Wood Processing; Agriculture; Others End users



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.31 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $18.83 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

