Company Announcement, Helsinki, 22 May 2023 at 12:10 PM (EEST)
Nexstim Plc: Managers’ Transactions, Karvinen
Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces managers’ transactions as follows:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mikko Karvinen
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Nexstim Oyj
LEI: 743700S7ZI0LNMHZ6Y27
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 32095/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-17
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: 2023A
Nature of transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 46896 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 46896 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-17
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: 2023B
Nature of transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 46402 Unit price: 0 SEK
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 46402 Volume weighted average price: 0 SEK
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-17
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: 2023C
Nature of transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 45909 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 45909 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:
Leena Niemistö, Chair of Board of Directors
+358 9 2727 170
leena.niemisto@nexstim.com
The Company’s Certified Advisor is Erik Penser Bank.
About Nexstim Plc
Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.
Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.
Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.
Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.
Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.
For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com
Attachment