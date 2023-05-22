English Finnish

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 22.5.2023 AT 12:30 EEST

Huhtamaki signed a EUR 125 million sustainability-linked term loan facility

Huhtamäki Oyj has signed a EUR 125 million bilateral term loan facility agreement with a maturity of two (2) years. The term loan will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes of the Group. The facility has a one-year extension option at the discretion of the Lender, and the interest margin is tied to three sustainability indicators:

Absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions amount Share of non-hazardous waste recycled Ecovadis Rating

The Lender of the facility is OP Corporate Bank Plc.





For further information, please contact:

Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, Tel. +358 (0)10 686 7893



HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications





