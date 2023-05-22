Global Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology Market Report 2023-2030: Rising Freshwater Depletion Boosts Demand for Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report predicts the global water infrastructure and repair technology market to progress with a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Factors such as rising demand for energy fuels, increasing world population, and growing global water consumption drives the reviewed market on a growth path.

As per the UNFPA, the global population is expected to reach around 8.5 billion by 2030. This rise in population base is anticipated to soar the need for water, ultimately putting pressure on the water infrastructure system. Hence, the need to fulfill water demand among the growing population surges the adoption of water infrastructure repair technologies.



However, the high operational cost of this technology in water treatment facilities impedes the global water infrastructure and repair technology market's progression.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global market for water infrastructure and repair technology includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



North America is estimated to observe the fastest growth over the forecast period. Several large-scale manufacturers are expanding their rehabilitation technology business owing to rising demand for municipal and industrial applications. Apart from this, investments and government initiatives to upgrade water infrastructure is projected to elevate the adoption of water infrastructure repair technologies. Therefore, such developments contribute heavily to the water infrastructure and repair technology market's growth.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The notable companies in the water infrastructure and repair technology market are 3M, Aclara Technologies LLC, Echologics LLC, Picote Oy Ltd, Ecologix Environmental Systems LLC, Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited, Aquatech International LLC, Veolia Group, DuPont De Nemours Inc, and Suez SA.



3M manufactures tapes, adhesives, filtration products, medical supplies, etc. The company offers products to clients across multiple industries, including electronics, healthcare, and energy. Its product line includes smart infrastructure solutions that offer infrastructure solutions for old pipelines. Additionally, it distributes products via wholesalers, retailers, distributors, and dealers. 3M has operations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. It is headquartered in Minnesota, the US.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Energy Fuels

Rise in World Population

Increasing Global Water Consumption

Market Challenge

High Operational Cost

Market Opportunities

Increasing Migration to Urban Areas

Rising Freshwater Depletion Raises Demand for Water Infrastructure and Repair Technology

Water Infrastructure Redevelopment Due to Forced Mass Migrations

