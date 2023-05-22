LeaseCrunch Experts to Speak at Upcoming Accounting Industry Events

MILWAUKEE, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading lease accounting software company, is excited to announce its active participation in multiple accounting conferences in the upcoming weeks. As a sponsor, exhibitor and presenter, LeaseCrunch is dedicated to engaging with industry professionals and offering valuable insights on lease accounting standards.



The first event on the agenda is the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) 2023 Annual Conference , scheduled for May 21-24 in Portland, Oregon. LeaseCrunch will be exhibiting and engaging in discussions regarding GASB 84, GASB 87, GASB 94 and GASB 96 adoption, particularly with governmental entities.

As a strategic partner, LeaseCrunch will also be present at the Moore North America 2023 Conference in Toronto, Canada, from May 31 to June 2. Joe Pink, senior account executive, will lead a roundtable discussion on June 2, sharing tips on working with clients to adopt ASC 842 and GASB 87.

LeaseCrunch's next stop is Engage 2023 , an AICPA and CIMA event taking place on June 5-8. The company will have an exhibition booth, providing attendees with valuable insights and solutions in lease accounting.

Lastly, as a strategic partner, LeaseCrunch will exhibit at the CPAmerica A&A Conference in Tampa, Florida, on June 20-23. Ane Ohm, co-founder and CEO of LeaseCrunch, will present the session "The Next Hurdle: Day 2 for Lease Accounting,” addressing the challenges faced by organizations in lease accounting compliance.

“LeaseCrunch recognizes the significance of these events in networking and knowledge sharing within the industry,” says Ohm. “By actively participating in conferences, LeaseCrunch gains valuable insights to continually enhance our software and ensure our clients have the necessary tools to meet the latest lease accounting standards.”

Apart from the aforementioned events, LeaseCrunch will also be present and sponsoring other upcoming conferences, including CPAmerica events and the CICPAC Annual Conference , taking place on June 21-23 in Chicago. Stay tuned for more updates from LeaseCrunch as it continues to contribute to the advancement of lease accounting practices.

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with the new lease accounting standards: ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. More than 125 of the top 400 CPA firms in the United States use the LeaseCrunch platform to manage their clients’ lease accounting needs.

