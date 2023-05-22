Motorsport Games Unveils Exciting Update and New Downloadable Content for rFactor 2

MIAMI, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) , a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announced today a quarterly update and new downloadable content for rFactor 2, one of the most authentic sim racing platforms available to racers around the world.

Over the past year, Studio 397's rFactor 2 team has been ardently developing content for the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship (BTCC). This effort has resulted in the completion of the full 2023 grid, marked by the final car – the introduction of Team HARD's Cupra Leon. The ambitious team comprises six drivers, including Dexter Patterson, Bobby Thompson, Jack Butel, Dan Lloyd, Nicolas Hamilton, and Jade Edwards. Motorsport Games is excited to bring all six stunning liveries to the rFactor 2 platform.

In addition to the Cupra Leon, all official 2023 British Touring Car Championship liveries have been integrated into rFactor 2, reflecting the current season and enhancing the virtual tin-top racing experience's authenticity. These liveries form part of the new BTCC and BTCC Car packs, as well as individual car items. Owners of the British Touring Car Championship content will be gifted the new liveries automatically.

The BTCC Car Pack comprises all eight cars and three seasons of BTCC liveries (2021-2023). The BTCC Pack includes all the BTCC Car Pack's content and four epic British racetracks - Brands Hatch, Donington Park, Croft, and Thruxton. Each circuit offers unique quirks and challenges, promising thrilling racing experiences.

A trailer for the release is available for viewing here.

The pricing for the newly released content is as follows:

Cupra Leon BTCC - €4.99

BTCC Car Pack - €19.99

BTCC Pack - €29.99

For more information or to make a purchase, please visit link.

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, is a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make the joy of racing accessible to everyone. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship ("BTCC"), as well as the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulations. rFactor 2 also serves as the official sim racing platform of Formula E, while also powering F1 Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure and every story inspires.

