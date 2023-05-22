Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market to reach US$ 2,060.0 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global mercury removal adsorbents market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,464.3 Million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents:

Growing consumer awareness about the pollution caused by mercury

Mercury is entered into the air during the formation of volcanoes and by the weathering of rocks, soils, and forest fires. In addition, there is emission of mercury during the combustion of fossil fuels and medical waste. Moreover, it is introduced into the environment during the evaporation process of ocean water. Mercury does not degrade from the environment as it is buried under sediments and soils for a long duration. Owing to mercury’s highly toxic nature, it causes air, soil, and water pollution. Thus, there is growing demand for mercury removal adsorbents during the forecast period.

Soaring demand for mercury removal adsorbents in wastewater treatment

There is increasing demand for mercury removal adsorbents in wastewater treatment owing to rapid industrialization across the globe. Activated carbon is used to remove mercury from contaminated water bodies including lakes, oceans, ponds, and other resources. In addition, zeolites have a high surface area and porous structure thus effectively used for the mercury adsorption process. Moreover, zeolites are also used to remove mercury from mine, industrial, and nuclear wastes.

Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2022: US$ 1,464.3 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 4.36% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 2,060.0 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East, South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Type: Activated Carbon, Loaded Metal Adsorbent, Zeolites, Activated Alumina

Activated Carbon, Loaded Metal Adsorbent, Zeolites, Activated Alumina By Application: Oil and Gas, Water Treatment, Others Companies covered: Pall Corporation, Johnson Matthey, Axens, Honeywell UOP, BASF SE, NUCON International Inc., UNICAT Catalyst Technologies, LLC., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Cabot Corporation, SLB. Growth Drivers: Rising awareness regarding harmful impacts of mercury on the aquatic ecology Restraints & Challenges: Emission of heat during mercury removal adsorption process

Key Market Takeaways:

Global mercury removal adsorbents is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.36% over the forecast period (2023-2030) throughout the globe

Product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and research & development (R&D) activities to develop products are key strategies adopted by players in the global mercury removal adsorbents.

For instance, in July 2020, Petronas Cargali Sdn. Bhd selected Honeywell UOP’s Separex and MemGuard which are technologies and adsorbents used in the removal of contaminants including hydrogen sulphide, mercury, and hydrogen sulfide from natural gas. These systems are ideal for offshore and remote locations which further enhanced efficiency in the removal of contaminants in large amounts with cost-effectiveness. In addition, PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd is a subsidiary of PETRONAS which is oil and gas company owned by the government of Malaysia. On the other hand, Honeywell UOP is one of the leading multinational companies delivering and developing technology for gas processing, petrochemical production, and petroleum refining. In addition, Honeywell UOP is formerly recognized as Universal Oil Products or UOP LLC.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global mercury removal adsorbents include Pall Corporation, Johnson Matthey, Axens, Honeywell UOP, BASF SE, NUCON International Inc., UNICAT Catalyst Technologies, LLC., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Cabot Corporation, and SLB.

Market Segmentation:

Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market, By Type: Activated Carbon Loaded Metal Adsorbent Zeolites Activated Alumina Others

Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market, By Application: Oil and Gas Water Treatment Others

Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Italy France Germany Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa By Sub-region: Middle East Africa



