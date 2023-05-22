ITS Logistics Receives Transport Topics Top Freight Brokerage Firms Award

RENO, Nev., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the United States, today announced the company is No. 21 on Transport Topics Top Freight Brokerage Firm’s list, a prestigious ranking of the largest logistics companies in North America.



“ITS Logistics’ continued ascent in ranking is reflective of the trust our business partners place in us every day,” said Scott Pruneau, Chief Executive Officer, ITS Logistics. “This also validates that our ongoing investment in people, technology, and capacity is creating tangible value for our customers.”

ITS Logistics offers broad network transportation execution and visibility solutions across North America, with omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the U.S. population within a two-day timeframe. These services include import, export, and domestic container management through 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, and outbound small parcel.

Within the last year, ITS Logistics expanded its distribution and fulfillment footprint to 3.7 million square feet across three key regions in Nevada, Indiana, and Texas. The organization also grew its core competencies around the automotive sector (specifically tires and batteries), retail and ecommerce, as well as food and beverage.

“We’ve built a unique transportation and distribution services model that meets our customers when and where they need to be from both an execution and service perspective as well as a technology integration and supply chain visibility perspective,” continued Pruneau. “It will always be our mission to build strategic relationships with our customers to drive value regardless of their supply chain challenges.”

Currently, the logistics company has over 1000 employees across the US and was ranked #56 on the Transport Topics Top 100 Logistics List, #62 on the Top Dry Storage Warehousing List, and #50 on the Top Dedicated Contract Carriers. To learn more about ITS Logistics, its 3PL services, and employment opportunities, visit ITS Logistics.

