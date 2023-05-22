First Use of the Galaxy System™ in the United States for Next Generation Robotic Bronchoscopy Conducted at the University of Chicago Medicine

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical robotics innovator Noah Medical today announced that the first use of its Galaxy System in the United States was conducted at the University of Chicago Medicine by Dr. Kyle Hogarth. The procedure marks the commercial release of the robotic navigation system in the U.S. and comes on the heels of its recent FDA clearance .



The Galaxy System is designed so that physicians can more confidently navigate to and locate lung nodules during biopsy as part of a more effective and efficient bronchoscopy procedure. This important milestone follows the first-in-human trial at Macquarie University Hospital in Sydney, Australia where physician feedback has been overwhelmingly positive regarding the device’s TiLT+ Technology™ with integrated tomosynthesis and augmented fluoroscopy, its single-use disposable bronchoscope, and the system’s small, compact footprint, which allows for easy integration into most bronchoscopy suites.

“The Galaxy System is the first robot for peripheral lung navigation that includes integrated imaging, which is the solution bronchoscopists have been asking for,” said Kyle Hogarth, MD. “We are excited to be the first hospital in the United States to implement this next generation robotic solution for our patients which we believe will improve and expedite the early diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer.”

“Congratulations to Dr. Hogarth and the team at UChicago Medicine for completing this milestone achievement in robotic bronchoscopy,” said Jian Zhang, PhD, Noah Medical founder and CEO. “We designed the Galaxy System in collaboration with physicians to provide unique clinical value to patients and improved procedural efficiency. We are thrilled to introduce the platform at UChicago Medicine, a pioneer in using life-saving technologies to fight lung cancer.”

The Journal of Bronchology & Interventional Pulmonology recently published Noah Medical’s MATCH Study, testing the “Tool-in-Lesion” accuracy of its Galaxy System. The study found that the robotic platform’s TiLT+ Technology achieves 100% successful navigation to lesion, 100% diagnostic yield and 95% tool-in-lesion accuracy.

The Galaxy System is Noah Medical’s first commercial robotic system. The company’s mission is to deliver adoptable clinical solutions through innovative endoluminal technologies to enhance the quality of life for patients globally.

