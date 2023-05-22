Consumers Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 25th

MINERVA, Ohio, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:CBKM), based in northeast Ohio focused on banking and financial services, today announced that Ralph J. Lober II, President & CEO, and Renee K. Wood, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will present live at the Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 25th, 2023.



DATE: May 25th

TIME: 10:30 AM (Eastern)

LINK: https://bit.ly/4321i1z

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 25 - 26

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

(5/12/2023) Consumers Bancorp Inc. announces 17-cent dividend for Q4 2023

(4/20/2023) Consumers Bancorp, Inc. announces third quarter FY 2023 earnings and a 9.5% annualized increase in loan balances and a 5.7% annualized increase in deposit balances

(12/20/2022) Consumers Bancorp Inc & Consumers National Bank announce the appointment of Ann Gano, CPA to the respective boards

(11/21/2022) Consumers National Bank announces new loan center in Boardman, Ohio (Mahoning County)

About Consumers Bancorp, Inc.

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. is the Minerva, Ohio-based single bank holding company of Consumers National Bank. As an independent community bank, Consumers National Bank has provided commercial banking services since 1965. The $1.05 billion institution operates 21 branch locations and one Loan Production Office in Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, Summit, and Mahoning counties of Ohio. It serves residents and businesses in these Ohio counties and the 16 contiguous counties in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

CONTACTS:

Consumers Bancorp, Inc.

Ralph J. Lober II

President & CEO

330-868-9035

ralph.lober@consumers.bank

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com