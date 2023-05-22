Vaisala Oyj: SHARE REPURCHASE 22.5.2023

| Source: Vaisala Group Vaisala Group

Vantaa, FINLAND



VAISALA CORPORATIONSTOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 22.5.2023
   
   
VAISALA CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 22.5.2023
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date22.5.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareVAIAS 
Amount1,000Shares
Average price/ share44.0159EUR
Total cost44,015.90EUR
   
   
Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 152 980 shares
including the shares repurchased on 22.5.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Vaisala Corporation  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
   
   
Additional information   
Paula Liimatta  
tel +358 9 8949 2020,  
ir@vaisala.com  
   
   
www.vaisala.com  

​​​​​Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world, with space-proof technology even exploring Mars and beyond. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. 

vaisala.com  
twitter.com/VaisalaGroup 
linkedin.com/vaisala

Attachment


Attachments

VAIAS 22.5.2023 trades