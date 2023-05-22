Judicate West Welcomes Judge Rosemary T. McGuire, Continues to Expand Neutral Line-Up Across California

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Judge Rosemary T. McGuire, formerly with the Superior Court of Fresno County, to its roster of neutrals. Judge McGuire, who is affiliated with the Santa Ana office, is available statewide as a mediator, arbitrator, and private judge.



“Judge McGuire brings a wealth of knowledge gleaned from nearly 30 years of combined experience as a judicial officer and litigator. As a civil litigator trying cases in state and federal courts, she appreciates how hard lawyers work to prepare their cases – and at the same time, she understands the unpredictability of juries, making resolution a key consideration in any case,” said Rosemarie Chiusano Drohan, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West. “There isn’t much she hasn’t seen as a judge. She spent several years in nearly every court department, including Family Law, Unlimited Civil, and the Appellate Division. She will bring invaluable insight in resolving all types of cases in mediation, arbitration, appellate reviews, and neutral consultation. We are thrilled to work with her in this next stage of her career.”

Appointed by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2010, Judge McGuire served on the Fresno County Superior Court bench for 12 years, presiding over civil and family law matters, as well as serving on the court’s Appellate Division. Prior to her bench appointment, she was a partner with Weakley, Arendt & McGuire LLP and spent 17 years in private practice trying a variety of civil rights and tort litigation matters involving public, business and religious entities. From 2001-2006, Judge McGuire served as judge pro tem in the Juvenile Delinquency Division of the Fresno County Superior Court.

Judge McGuire has been a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates since 2006, and she has been actively involved in its San Joaquin Valley Chapter, serving as chapter president in 2014. She recently received the ABOTA San Joaquin Valley Chapter’s “Civility Award.” Judge McGuire has also been a member of the California Judges Association, the Fresno County Bar Association, the Association of Business Trial Lawyers, Fresno County Women Lawyers, and the Federal Bar Association, where she served as a past San Joaquin Valley Chapter president. Additionally, she served on the Fresno County Law Library Board of Trustees from 2011-2022.

Judge McGuire was a volunteer judge for the Fresno County Youth Court Program and for the Fresno County Office of Education High School Mock Trial Program. She received her J.D. from San Joaquin College of Law (1994) and attended California State University, Fresno (1970-1973). Judge McGuire also worked as a law clerk and paralegal, earning her paralegal certificate from San Joaquin College of Law in 1983.