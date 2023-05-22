MAPS-Sponsored Global Psychedelic Survey Gathers Data for a Crucial View into Psychedelic Use

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) announced the launch of the Global Psychedelic Survey . Co-sponsored by MAPS, SABI Mind, Mind Medicine Australia, and Tiny, the survey marks the most comprehensive assessment of psychedelic use amongst adults to date.



In keeping with the spirit of community-based research and harm reduction, the Global Psychedelic Survey provides English-speaking adults from around the globe the opportunity to share their experiences, expertise, and opinions via a general population survey of psychedelic use. The 2023 Global Psychedelic Survey will provide policymakers, researchers, and advocates with a better understanding of international psychedelic use and associated impacts on physical and psychological health through direct reporting from as many as 5,000 people who use psychedelics.

The information gathered may be published in academic journals and presented at scientific conferences and other public meetings. Data will be anonymously collected from English-speaking adults from across the globe. The survey will be available online from May 19th through June 2nd, 2023.

“The Global Psychedelic Survey will give us crucial information about how most people consume psychedelics, which is outside of clinical research and the medical system,” says Rick Doblin, Founder and President of MAPS. “This is a great way for us to learn from people’s lived experiences and make evidence-based decisions.”

While all submissions are completely anonymous, participants will have an opportunity to be entered into a drawing for one of three $500 USD Amazon gift certificates by providing their email address at the end of the survey.

