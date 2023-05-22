Inter&Co Wins Two IFLR Americas 2023 Awards Recognizing Legal Innovation

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co, Inc (Inter), (NASDAQ: INTR | B3: INBR32), the premier Super App which provides financial and digital commerce services to more than 26 million customers, has been recognized as a winner of the IFLR Americas 2023 award for two categories: the "In-house: Market Makers" category honoring General Counsel and Chief Governance and Compliance Officer Ana Luiza Vieira Franco Forattini, and the “Deal of the year: Equity” category for Inter & Co’s Nasdaq listing in the US – a first for Brazil and an achievement in cross-border restructuring.



The winners were honored on Thursday, May 18th at a ceremony at the Metropolitan Club in New York. The IFLR Americas 2023 awards are judged independently by IFLR’s editorial team and focus exclusively on legal innovation in cross-border transactions that reached a financial close during the 2022 calendar year. The awards celebrate the most impressive legal innovation in the region’s cross-border market and recognizes the top deals, firms, and teams across several categories, including equity, private equity and M&A.

"I am delighted with the international market's recognition, honoring how we have guided the legal team through multiple, high-stakes endeavors over the past years, and for the listing of Inter&Co's shares in the United States,” said General Counsel and Chief Governance and Compliance Officer Ana Luiza Vieira Franco Forattini. “These achievements have been made possible thanks to our exceptional team comprising of dedicated and highly skilled professionals who relentlessly pursue new ways of solving critical issues every day. None of this would have been possible without their invaluable contributions.”

The list with all the winners can be found on the IFLR website here.

