CGG Awarded OMV Contract for Multi-Year Dedicated Center

Paris, France – May 23, 2023

CGG has been awarded a new contract by OMV to continue operating a dedicated center at its head office in Vienna for an initial three-year period. During this time, OMV will continue to benefit from in-house access to CGG’s advanced seismic imaging and reservoir characterization technology, as well as the support of its multi-disciplinary geoscience expertise to support key energy transition areas, such as CCUS, geothermal, and mining & minerals.

Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG, said: “CGG has been providing high-end seismic imaging services to OMV in its office for over 40 years. This long-term partnership is a testament to the value that our dedicated center delivers through experienced people, innovative technologies, and tailored solutions to meet OMV’s needs. We are particularly delighted to win this new dedicated center contract as it extends our collaboration with OMV into their worldwide low-carbon business areas, giving CGG the opportunity to leverage our expertise and technology to support OMV’s energy transition plan.”

