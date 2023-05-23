Notification of executives and related parties transactions with Nilfisk shares

Announcement No. 15/2023



In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.

This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 4,000 shares in Nilfisk by Jutta af Rosenborg, Member of The Board of Directors at Nilfisk Holding A/S. The shares have been purchased on May 22, 2023 at a total price of 530,400 DKK.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm +45 2555 6337

Corporate Communications: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Jutta af Rosenborg

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title

Member of The Board of Directors

b) Initial notification /amendment

Initial notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name

Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code

529900FSU45YYVLKB451



4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument / Securities code

Shares: Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type Purchase of shares to market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: DKK 132.6 per share

Volume: 4,000 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 4,000

Aggregated price: DKK 530,400

e) Date of the transaction

May 22, 2023

f) Market place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)



