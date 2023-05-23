Mosaic Homes Launches New Townhome Community in Growing Metro Vancouver Area

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrey is one of Canada’s fastest growing large municipalities, having increased in population by 9.7% from 2016 to 2021. On a provincial level in British Columbia, Surrey is among the top cities undergoing major growth, and by 2026, its total population is projected to reach 658,840. Adequate housing supply levels are critical to meeting the anticipated population needs, with housing types suitable for growing families. Mosaic Homes (Mosaic) is supporting the area’s future growth with the launch of Woodward , a 174-townhome community in Surrey’s private yet well-connected Panorama neighbourhood.



The 2021 Census showed notable migration from urban cores to suburban areas. Backed by the location of Woodward, Mosaic’s goal is to create a close-knit community for families who want to remain connected to the Lower Mainland. With a new city park and a greenway right next door, the best schools and universities, and shops all a short drive away, Woodward is right where new and growing families want to be. Built with families in mind, Woodward includes both two- and three-bedroom townhomes, some with dens, ranging from approximately 1,170 to 1,540 square feet in different layouts, so homebuyers can find what precisely fits their needs.

Every home at Woodward has 10-foot ceilings on the main level with large living spaces, oversized 7-foot windows increasing natural light, garages equipped with plugs for electric vehicle charging capabilities, a private outdoor area, ample storage for growing families with a passion for outdoor adventure, and modern finishes that come in two colour schemes: Oyster Grey and Rich Navy with champagne bronze details.

“Expanding the housing options in Metro Vancouver’s sought-after neighbourhoods allows more families to find what best suits their needs,” noted Geoff Duyker, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Mosaic Homes. “New townhomes are a rarity in Surrey, and Woodward’s 174 two- and three-bedroom homes will be move-in ready this year to help with the immediate housing needs of the area. Every townhome comes with its own front door, either a yard or deck space, and a garage, giving families privacy and ease of access, with the added benefit of community connection.”

Mosaic continues to provide a range of new housing options throughout growing Metro Vancouver municipalities, with homeowners purchasing or renting new Mosaic homes in Burnaby, Tri-Cities, Richmond, North Vancouver, and Vancouver’s West Side. Recently, Mosaic has started sales at Towns at Lynn in North Vancouver, and the homebuilder recently opened the model homes for Allison , a community of one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes in West Coquitlam.

Sales for Woodward start soon, with construction well underway and move-ins set to begin this year and continue into 2024. To help new homeowners, Mosaic will pay half their mortgage as a Woodward buyer through its Buyer Boost program. Interested buyers can connect with the Mosaic Sales Team for details.

In celebration of the upcoming launch, a Woodward Block Party with music, food trucks, and family-friendly activities is scheduled for June 3, 2023, at the Woodward Home Store, at 5869 142 St, Surrey.

To learn more about Woodward by Mosaic, visit mosaichomes.com

