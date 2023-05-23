Formula Systems Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results: Revenues for the First Quarter Increased by 3% Year Over Year to a Record-Breaking $670.4 Million

OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FORTY) (“Formula” or the “Company”), a global information technology group engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 increased by approximately 3.0% to $670.4 million, compared to $650.7 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2022), consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2023 would have increased by approximately 11.3% to a record breaking $724.1 million.

Consolidated operating income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 increased by approximately 2.3% to $60.8 million, compared to $59.4 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2022), consolidated operating income for the first quarter of 2023 would have increased by approximately 9.0% to a record-breaking result of $64.7 million.

Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 decreased by approximately 3.4% to $15.7 million, or $1.01 per fully diluted share, compared to $16.2 million, or $1.04 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year. The decrease in Net income was mainly attributable to the increase in interest expenses resulting from the increase in variable interest rates. Financial expenses net, increased by approximately 51.3% to $7.1 million, compared to $4.7 million in the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2023, Formula held 48.2%, 44.1%, 46.3%, 100%, 50%, 90.1%, 80%, 100% and 100% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V., Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd., Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., Ofek Aerial Photography Ltd., ZAP Group Ltd., and Shamrad Electronic (1997) Ltd., respectively.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and short-term investments totaled approximately $516.9 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $569.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

Total equity as of March 31, 2023, was $1.19 billion (representing 42.9% of the total consolidated statements of financial position), compared to $1.18 billion (representing 42.1% of the total consolidated statements of financial position) as of December 31, 2022.

Declaration of Dividend for the Second Half of 2022

Based on the Company’s results, the Company’s board of directors approved the distribution of a cash dividend in an amount of NIS 2.30 per share (approximately $0.63 per share) and in an aggregate amount of approximately NIS 35.3 million (approximately $9.7 million).

The dividend is payable on June 22, 2023, to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (or the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, as appropriate) on June 5, 2023. The dividend will be paid in New Israeli Shekels with respect to the Company’s ordinary shares traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and American Depositary Receipts traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.





In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company’s share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.

Debentures Covenants

As of March 31, 2023, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debenture series issued by it, based on the following achievements:

Covenant 1

Target equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders (excluding non-controlling interests): above $215 million.

Actual equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders as of March 31, 2023 was $564.4 million.

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for Formula’s Series A and C Secured Debentures): below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization, as of March 31, 2023 was 8.0%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four most recent quarters): below 5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA as of March 31, 2023, was 0.29.

Comments of Management

Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said: “I am very proud of our first quarter achievements. During the quarter, we continued to make big strides across multiple fronts, which is reflected by our record-breaking results (revenues and operating income). Our broad investment portfolio allows us to carefully mitigate the current risks in the IT market, which are mainly a product of the challenging macro-economic environment. We continue our efforts across our entire group to create significant value for our customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating, and contributing to their growth.”

“Matrix concluded the first quarter with double digit growth and record-breaking results recorded across all its key financial indices: revenues, gross profit, operating income, EBITDA and net income attributable to shareholders. Matrix revenues grew organically by 11.8% year over year reaching an all-time quarterly high of NIS 1.29 billion (approximately $365.1 million). Operating income grew organically by 12.2%, crossing for the first time ever the NIS 100 million mark (approximately $24.6 million), amounting to NIS 101.5 million (approximately $24.6 million). We are pleased with Matrix’s continued recognition as a market leader in Israel in the implementation of fastest-growing technologies, such as cloud, cyber, digital, data, DevOps and AI, which enable the company to create significant value for its customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating and making their businesses thrive. There is a strong demand in Israel for software services in digital, cloud, cyber, data, and core operating systems—areas in which Matrix is a market leader, and which are at the center of the IT market demand. North America, which accounts for 8% of Matrix’s first quarter revenues and 14% of its operating income, also showed significant growth, with an increase of approximately 31.2% in operating income, along with a substantial improvement in operating margin. We believe that Matrix has significant growth potential in the North American market especially in the field AI-based solutions for anti-money laundering and prevention of financial crimes, as well as across all of its other areas of expertise in the North American market.”

“Sapiens’ revenues for the first quarter reached $124.7 million, and on a constant currency basis, grew by approximately 10%. Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter reached $22.5 million, representing an operating margin of 18.0%. Sapiens’ customer-centric model, implemented globally, has consistently driven growth and profitability while generating cash flow. Sapiens ended 2022 with significant enhancements in its products, delivery, and talent that helped it build a momentum that has carried over into 2023. Since the beginning of the year Sapiens has already signed new deals for P&C, Life, and Reinsurance and is optimistic as to the quality of its new business pipeline. Sapiens has increased its full-year 2023 non-GAAP revenues guidance to $507 million to $512 million compared to its previous guidance of $502 million to $507 million, and also increased its guidance for the full year 2023 non-GAAP operating margin to 17.8%-18.2%, compared to previous guidance of 17.6% to 18.0%. These revised targets demonstrate Sapiens’ commitment to delivering outstanding results and driving sustained growth.”

“Magic Software delivered a solid first quarter, with revenues increasing year-over-year by 3% to $142.4 million, and growing on a constant currency basis by approximately 8%. Magic Software continues to lead complex and strategic projects that are critical for its clients, across multiple sectors, while remaining cautious on the macro-economic environment. As we move forward, Magic Software remains committed to executing its strategy to build a broad portfolio of software products and services that create value for its customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating and maximizing their businesses.”

“Michpal continues to monetize on its business model with its revenues for the first quarter growing organically by 11.5% year over year on a constant currency basis compared to the same period last year, to NIS 33.5 million (approximately $9.5 million). Michpal ended 2022 with significant enhancements to its product offering and is well-positioned to continue its positive momentum from the first quarter throughout the remainder of the year.”

“TSG continues materializing its strategy of expanding its presence in the Israeli municipal institutions sector after acquiring 60% of the outstanding share capital of E.P.R. Systems Ltd in 2022. E.P.R offers comprehensive software solutions for municipal institutions primarily to manage all their billing and collection operations for all types of revenues, including taxes, fees and levies and several innovative extension modules. Additionally, E.P.R offers a full scope of expert implementation, application management and hosting services, enabling municipal institutions to execute their digital and business strategies. During the first quarter of 2023 TSG concluded the acquisition of 100% of the equity of BAR Technologies Ltd., a leading provider of property management software solutions and services in the Israeli municipal institutions sector. Headquartered in Israel, BAR Technologies has over 25 years of experience and serves more than 170 clients, including dozens of local authorities and local committees for planning and construction. The company offers comprehensive software solutions for municipal institutions primarily to manage, monitor and control all their land, real estate and construction projects.”

“Lastly, Zap Group, a leading group of consumer sites in Israel and a well-reputable brand in the Israeli market, offering a wide range of solutions in the field of advertising, continues to invest both organically and inorganically in its service lines and is currently in the final stages before going live with its new marketplace platform. We believe this new platform will enable small and medium businesses in Israel to sell their products through an advanced platform that combines objective price comparison between sellers with a reliable and comfortable online buying experience.”

Stand-Alone Financial Measures

This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula’s stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity measured at cost adjusted by Formula’s share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula’s stand-alone financial position. Formula’s management uses these measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula’s financial position.

Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business or financial position.

About Formula

Formula Systems, whose ordinary shares are traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and ADSs are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, is a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Unaudited Revenues 670,399 650,716 (*) Cost of revenues 508,468 494,874 (*) Gross profit 161,931 155,842 (*) Research and development costs, net 19,308 17,350 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 81,829 79,093 (*) Operating income 60,794 59,399 Financial expenses, net 7,084 4,683 Income before taxes on income 53,710 54,716 Taxes on income 11,490 11,502 Income after taxes 42,220 43,214 Share of profit of companies accounted for at equity, net 35 233 Net income 42,255 43,447 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 26,571 27,213 Net income attributable to Formula Systems shareholders 15,684 16,234 Earnings per share (basic) 1.02 1.06 Earnings per share (diluted) 1.01 1.04 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic) 15,300,267 15,292,392 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted) 15,464,464 15,502,775 (*) Immaterial adjustments to comparative data.







FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION U.S. dollars in thousands March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 447,893 544,342 Short-term deposits 68,972 23,976 Short-term investments - 738 Trade receivables, net 717,782 702,727 Prepaid expenses and other accounts receivable 80,910 64,535 Inventories 38,627 35,181 Total current assets 1,354,184 1,371,499 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Long-term investments and receivables 40,896 38,985 Deferred taxes 42,928 42,027 Investments in companies accounted for at equity 20,194 20,746 Property, plants and equipment, net 54,323 54,971 Right-of-use assets 120,025 116,840 Intangible assets, net and goodwill 1,138,517 1,148,887 Total non-current assets 1,416,883 1,422,456 Total assets 2,771,067 2,793,955 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Credit from banks and others 163,324 157,882 Debentures 76,692 68,293 Current maturities of lease liabilities 48,217 45,497 Trade payables 194,199 222,482 Deferred revenues 156,502 131,639 Employees and payroll accrual 194,028 201,225 Other accounts payable 89,373 86,340 Liabilities in respect of business combinations 19,561 27,129 Put options of non-controlling interests 60,300 60,500 Total current liabilities 1,002,196 1,000,987 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Loans from banks and others 111,133 115,874 Debentures 269,215 305,632 Lease liabilities 79,416 78,966 Other long-term liabilities 13,839 14,101 Deferred taxes 62,078 59,465 Deferred revenues 7,417 8,859 Liabilities in respect of business combinations 7,836 12,345 Put options of non-controlling interests 18,485 11,688 Employees benefit liabilities, net 9,280 9,116 Total long-term liabilities 578,699 616,046 EQUITY Equity attributable to Formula Systems shareholders 564,413 551,875 Non-controlling interests 625,759 625,047 Total equity 1,190,172 1,176,922 Total liabilities and equity 2,771,067 2,793,955





