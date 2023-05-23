The Sustainable Green Team, LTD. Receives a $46.8 Million HumiSoil® Purchase Order from the Middle East and Africa

Orlando, FL, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Green Team, LTD. (OTCQX: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a provider of environmentally conscious solutions in the arbor care, disposal, and recycling industries receives a $46,800,800 HumiSoil® Purchase Order (the “P.O.”) from VRM Biologik Middle East and Africa.



The P.O. is for 1,350,040 cubic yards of SGTM’s new HumiSoil® product currently being manufactured in three strategic facilities located in Florida and Georgia. The P.O. is broken into five scheduled pickups from the date the order was placed through December 31, 2024.

HumiSoil® is a 100-percent organic soil amendment, converted from any vegetative green waste or compostable material, and stimulates natural reactions that manufactures and stores soil moisture. HumiSoil® reduces the need for fertilizers and chemicals, while increasing production of agricultural products, including livestock grazing on pastureland.

Tony Raynor, SGTM’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “I am excited to expand our partnership with VRM and support the efforts in the Middle East. This P.O. lines up with SGTM’s global goal to restore the topsoil and water resources to 25% of arable lands. We know this is just the beginning to many other opportunities worldwide.” To learn more watch: https://youtu.be/q6wd00BrhuM

VRM Biologik has innovated many methods and products to enhance photosynthesis and hydrogen management in soils and water. This includes the revolutionary deployment of catalysts which stimulate Biological Hydrosynthesis – a natural reaction which captures atmospheric carbon and results in the manufacture of additional water – in depleted and dry soils.

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.

The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and national supplier of wood-based mulch, soil, lumber products and soil amendment products: HumiSoil® and XLR8®. The Company sells directly to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience stores, food stores, and wholesale distributors. The Company’s primary corporate objective is to provide a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has been historically sent to local landfills and disposal sites, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com or visit SGTM’s YouTube Channel.

About VRM Biologik Inc.

VRM Biologik Middle East and Africa has innovated many methods and products to enhance photosynthesis and hydrogen management in soils and water. This includes the revolutionary deployment of catalysts which stimulate Biological Hydrosynthesis – a natural reaction which captures atmospheric carbon and results in the manufacture of additional water – in depleted and dry soils. The VRM Biologik Middle East and Africa is headquartered in Dubai and operates regenerative programs across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit thesustainablegreenteam.com, or vrmbiologik.com, or feel free to visit SGTM’s YouTube Channel.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

Nickolas S. Tabraue

Chief Compliance Officer and

Chief Investor Relations

(786).375.7281

ntabraue@sgtmltd.com