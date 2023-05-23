Wondr Health Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

Dallas, TX, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wondr Health , the proven leader in digital behavior transformation, today announced it has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security. The 2-year certification includes Wondr Health solutions, as well as its evidence-based mindfulness program eM Life. Wondr Health first achieved HITRUST certification for its weight-management solution Wondr in 2021.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that Wondr Health has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Wondr Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to address current and emerging threats and meet complex compliance, information protection, and privacy requirements,” said Scott Paddock, CEO at Wondr Health. “Achieving HITRUST certification for our digital behavior change solutions illustrates our commitment to maintaining the highest levels of data protection and information security while we help individuals take control of their health, lose weight, and address the root causes of obesity and chronic disease.”

“The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight,” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. “HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates Wondr Health is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management.”

ABOUT WONDR HEALTH

Wondr Health is the proven leader in digital behavior transformation. Leveraging over 15 years of behavior change experience and partnership with health plans and employers, Wondr Health delivers interrelated, personalized, skill-building programs for full-spectrum weight management, mindfulness, and movement that improve the physical and emotional health of participants. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content and coaching, the company’s flexible and scalable solutions engage populations, improve quality of life and health outcomes, and prevent and reduce the cost of chronic health conditions. To learn more, visit www.wondrhealth.com.