Sompo International Opens First Canadian Office, Led by Rohan Dixon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Commercial P&C Insurance, Canada

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, announced the opening of its first Canadian branch in Toronto, with Rohan Dixon serving as President and Chief Executive Officer, Commercial P&C Insurance, Canada. Expanding insurance operations into Canada is a big step forward in the company’s global geographical expansion goals. Mr. Dixon will be accountable for developing and driving strategy for the commercial insurance business across Canada and will report to Christopher Sparro, Chief Executive Officer, North America Commercial P&C Insurance, Sompo International.



Christopher Sparro shared, “We are proud to expand upon the business that Sompo Japan has built over the last 25 years. Now, Sompo International has the capabilities to write domestic commercial and specialty lines risks in Canada, and through its Multinational platform, place risks internationally for our Canadian clients. We are thrilled to have Rohan lead the way for our commercial insurance business in Canada where he can utilize his depth of experience and insight in this market.”

Rohan Dixon commented, “I am thrilled to be working alongside our global leadership team in bringing Sompo International to Canada. Together with Melissa Plaxton, our newly appointed Chief Operating Officer for Canada, we are building a robust offering in the country and are assembling an expert team of local underwriters and claims professionals. I am looking forward to bringing Sompo International’s strong reputation of collaboration, portfolio diversity and providing dynamic solutions for clients and brokers to the Canadian market.”

With over 25 years of industry experience, Mr. Dixon joins Sompo International from AON plc, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer of their reinsurance operations in Canada and the Caribbean. Prior to that, he was Global President and CEO, Aon Inpoint Consulting.

About Sompo International

“Sompo International” refers to Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International is a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc. (“Sompo Holdings”). With more than 9,000 employees at Sompo International, 75,000 employees total worldwide, entities in over 46 countries and over USD 38 billion in Gross Written Premiums, Sompo Holdings is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the world. Sompo Holdings maintains excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard & Poor’s on its principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.sompo-intl.com.

