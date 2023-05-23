5G Device Testing Market Report 2023: Oscilloscope, Signal Generator, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers - Global Forecast 2028

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Device Testing Market by Equipment Type (Oscilloscope, Signal Generator, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers), End-user (IDMs & ODMs, Telecom Equipment Manufacturers) and Region - Forecast 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world's 5G device testing market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Due to rising IoT and linked device usage, 5G applications are continuing to grow at a constant rate. Also, it is convenient to employ 5G testing equipment for the deployment of 5G technology due to the increased accessibility of huge data centres.

Spectrum analyzers is expected to grow at fastest rate by equipment type during the forecast period

Through spectrum analyzer, testing and designing of Radio Frequency (RF) signals and wireless communications-based circuits and systems can be performed. Spectrum analyzer dives deep into visualizing the entire signal spectrum and other factors such as spurious signals, noise, modulated signal width, etc.

It provides a detailed signal in both the frequency or modulation domain, which further elaborates on the dynamic and the transient nature of modern RF signals, unlike devices that provide snapshots of signals. This is where spectrum analyzers are proven to be important.

Telecom equipment manufacturer segment is expected have highest market share during the forecast period

In 5G deployment, small cells play a huge role, and they are used in combination with O-RAN technology for the 5G network. Testing is required for their successful functioning. Small cell testing covers testing the communication module and the system design after front-end design verification.

Beamforming characterization, beamforming verification, RF calibration, and antenna measurements are additional crucial tests. Teradyne, Inc. (US), a prominent player in the market specializing in base station equipment testing, offers the globally adopted IQxstream-5G FR1 Sub-6 GHz cellular tester for small cell testing.

Europe region to grow at healthy CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of 5G technology in the region and ongoing developments and deployments of 5G infrastructure are expected to drive the market for 5G device testing in the region. The region comprises some key countries adopting Industry 4.0, IoT, and connected cars at a higher rate.

The adoption of these technologies is mainly dependent on connectivity, and the 5G network is anticipated to play an integral role in developing the European market. The emerging application of 5G across end-user sectors in the region is driving the deployment of 5G networks in Europe.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Requirement for Emi Protection and EMC Testing of 5G Equipment

Increasing Use Cases of 5G Across Various Sectors and Compatible Products

Increasing 5G Adoption

High Adoption of Smartphones and Mobile Devices

Restraints

Lack of Global Compliance and Standardization in Connectivity Protocols

High Cost of Equipment and Lack of Skilled Workforce

Opportunities

5G Networks in IoT with Emergence of Cloud Services

Rising Demand for 5G Network in Automobiles, Smart Cities, and Healthcare Sector

Challenges

Complexity in Developing New 5G Testing Products

Long Lead Times for Overseas Qualification Tests

