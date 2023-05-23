Result of AGM

SHELL PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shell plc announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 23, 2023 at ExCel London, 1 Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, London, E16 1XL. Resolutions 1-25 were carried and resolution 26 (Shareholder resolution) was not carried.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1 Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts 4,112,750,282 98.80 49,764,084 1.20 4,162,514,366 61.07% 22,653,483 2 Approval of Directors’ Remuneration Policy 3,931,530,222 94.60 224,454,202 5.40 4,155,984,424 60.97% 29,173,157 3 Approval of Directors’ Remuneration Report 3,932,918,278 94.67 221,306,985 5.33 4,154,225,263 60.95% 30,948,299 4 Appointment of Wael Sawan 4,144,885,993 99.54 19,010,510 0.46 4,163,896,503 61.09% 21,271,026 5 Appointment of Cyrus Taraporevala 4,154,959,581 99.80 8,183,875 0.20 4,163,143,456 61.08% 22,016,648 6 Appointment of Sir Charles Roxburgh 4,155,495,320 99.82 7,640,226 0.18 4,163,135,546 61.08% 22,022,303 7 Appointment of Leena Srivastava 4,154,600,377 99.79 8,607,771 0.21 4,163,208,148 61.08% 21,947,535 8 Reappointment of Sinead Gorman 4,141,264,547 99.46 22,585,705 0.54 4,163,850,252 61.09% 21,308,493 9 Reappointment of Dick Boer 4,147,878,947 99.63 15,575,793 0.37 4,163,454,740 61.08% 21,697,729 10 Reappointment of Neil Carson 4,138,724,544 99.41 24,655,551 0.59 4,163,380,095 61.08% 21,777,591 11 Reappointment of Ann Godbehere 4,112,133,629 98.77 51,364,717 1.23 4,163,498,346 61.08% 21,661,166 12 Reappointment of Jane Holl Lute 4,154,630,166 99.79 8,796,041 0.21 4,163,426,207 61.08% 21,728,442 13 Reappointment of Catherine Hughes 4,093,204,183 98.31 70,394,114 1.69 4,163,598,297 61.08% 21,556,356 14 Reappointment of Sir Andrew Mackenzie 3,865,871,321 93.08 287,568,234 6.92 4,153,439,555 60.94% 31,713,780 15 Reappointment of Abraham (Bram) Schot 4,153,939,170 99.78 9,234,377 0.22 4,163,173,547 61.08% 21,975,068 16 Reappointment of Auditors 4,126,011,803 99.07 38,590,472 0.93 4,164,602,275 61.10% 20,536,582 17 Remuneration of Auditors 4,158,268,663 99.89 4,549,131 0.11 4,162,817,794 61.07% 22,323,982 18 Authority to allot shares 4,075,776,484 97.90 87,241,817 2.10 4,163,018,301 61.08% 22,122,871 19 Disapplication of pre-emption rights* 4,125,686,397 99.16 35,028,059 0.84 4,160,714,456 61.04% 24,434,262 20 Authority to make on-market purchases of own shares* 4,105,479,661 98.61 57,853,586 1.39 4,163,333,247 61.08% 21,809,555 21 Authority to make off-market purchases of own shares* 4,103,411,185 98.57 59,556,796 1.43 4,162,967,981 61.07% 22,163,274 22 Authority for certain donations and expenditure 4,113,698,680 98.83 48,576,752 1.17 4,162,275,432 61.06% 22,865,132 23 Adoption of new Articles of Association* 4,150,264,975 99.73 11,293,798 0.27 4,161,558,773 61.05% 23,575,654 24 Shell Share plan 4,076,070,439 97.93 85,996,093 2.07 4,162,066,532 61.06% 23,054,190 25 Shell's Energy Transition resolution 3,204,367,748 80.01 800,555,465 19.99 4,004,923,213 58.76% 180,219,860 26 Shareholder resolution* 807,193,321 20.19 3,189,924,080 79.81 3,997,117,401 58.64% 188,037,954

* Special resolution

Please note that a ‘vote withheld’ is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes ‘for’ and ‘against’ a resolution.

Shell Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan said: “I’m pleased the vast majority of our investors remain supportive of our strategy to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050. We are focused on performance and discipline to achieve the levels of returns our shareholders expect across all our business areas, and to ensure the company is valued fairly. As we continue this journey, we are delivering the energy the world needs today, and investing in low carbon energy solutions for the future.”

The level of votes on Resolutions 25 and 26 requires us to explain what actions we intend to take to consult shareholders in order to understand the reasons behind the result, and report back within six months. We will meet this obligation by continuing to engage with shareholders on why we believe our strategy keeps us on the right path.

May 23, 2023

Caroline J.M. Omloo

Company Secretary

Shell plc

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

