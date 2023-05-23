Snyk Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

BOSTON, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , a leading developer security provider, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing (AST). Snyk was recognized in this Magic Quadrant™ report in 2021 as a Visionary , and in 2022, it was recognized as a Customer’s Choice in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of Customer for Application Security Testing .



As per Gartner®, “Customers require offerings that provide high-assurance, high-value findings, while not slowing down development efforts unnecessarily. Clients expect offerings to fit into the development process at an earlier stage, with testing often driven by developers, rather than security specialists.”

"We believe it’s an incredible milestone for Snyk to be named a Leader in this year’s Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AST, as we feel it validates the maturity of the developer security category we pioneered,” said Manoj Nair, Chief Product Officer, Snyk. “The AST industry today is at an important inflection point and Snyk’s founding vision is more relevant for global enterprises than ever before. We look forward to equipping and empowering more of the world’s developers with the security tools they need to continue their pace of innovation securely.”

Snyk's Developer Security Platform provides security visibility and remediation for every critical component of the modern application, including the application code, open source libraries, container infrastructure and infrastructure as code. Snyk's unique developer-first solutions continue to redefine the application security market, with recent highlights including:

The company’s latest SnykLaunch added new code to cloud capabilities to tackle software supply chain security;

added new code to cloud capabilities to tackle software supply chain security; The recent successful acquisitions of TopCoat and Fugue as well as a significant new integration with ServiceNow have to helped to further accelerate enterprise DevSecOps adoption; and,

and as well as a significant new integration with have to helped to further accelerate enterprise DevSecOps adoption; and, Series G funding in late 2022 provided even more fuel for Snyk's continued efficient growth in 2023 and beyond.



To learn more about why Gartner® named Snyk a Leader, read the blog post here .

You can also download a complimentary copy of the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AST here as well as book a demo to learn more about how your organization can begin your DevSecOps journey today.

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world’s developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk’s Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 2,500+ customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce.

