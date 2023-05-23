GovExec and Carahsoft Host 13th Annual Government Customer Experience & Engagement Summit on June 1, 2023

RESTON, Va., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

GovExec and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be hosting the annual Government Customer Experience & Engagement Summit on Thursday, June 1 in Washington D.C. This in-person and virtual summit focuses on how Federal, State and Local Government agencies can build public trust by delivering excellent services and leveraging technology to optimize processes and offer new innovations.

The educational sessions include:

Key lessons from rapidly evolving hybrid work environments

New approaches to ensure an inclusive, resilient Government

Federal guidance on the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act (IDEA)

Tactics on meeting evolving priorities and improving digital services

Stewarding taxpayer dollars to navigate around bureaucratic boundaries



Breakout sessions will cover:

Technology : artificial intelligence (AI), automation, digitization of services and aligning goals with existing IT modernization efforts

: artificial intelligence (AI), automation, digitization of services and aligning goals with existing IT modernization efforts Culture : leadership strategies, the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion, data-driven decision making and the benefits of treating employees as customers

WHO:

The event includes presentations by Government leaders and industry experts, including:

Simchah Suveyke-Bogin. Chief Experience Officer, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Dr. Charles "Chuck" Barber, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, National Science Foundation

Adam Clater, Chief Architect, North America Public Sector, Red Hat

Rob Ellis, Principal Presales Solutions Engineer, Acquia

Phil Jackson, General Manager, Adobe

Charlotte Lee, Strategic Lead for CX and Innovation, Granicus

Jill Leyden, Vice President of Public Sector Strategy and Solutions, Qualtrics

Pam Van Meter, Principal CIAM Specialist, Okta

Phoebe Nerdahl, Sr. Director, U.S. Public Sector, LaunchDarkly



This year’s summit is sponsored by the following industry partners. Attendees are encouraged to learn more about each of these solution providers by visiting their booths at the onsite event to access relevant resources, chat with company representatives, or learn about procurement of solutions through Carahsoft’s vendors and reseller partners.

WHEN:

Thursday, June 1, 2023

8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. ET

The virtual program will begin at 9 a.m. ET

WHERE:

Grand Hyatt

1000 H St NW,

Washington, DC 20001

REGISTER:

The event agenda and registration are available on the Government Customer Experience & Engagement Summit website. Attendees are eligible to receive up to four continuing professional education (CPE) credits. This event is complimentary for all Government attendees. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Customer Experience Team at (703) 673-3570 or CXmarketing@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

