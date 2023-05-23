New York, USA, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Global Market to Show Decline in Growth at a CAGR of ~-34% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The rising demand for protection against sudden pandemic outbreaks, the growing patient pool associated with infectious diseases around the world, and the increase in the number of ongoing clinical trials for various indications, among other factors, are all contributing to the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market growth during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

DelveInsight’s mRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading mRNA vaccines and therapeutics companies’ market shares, challenges, mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market mRNA vaccines and therapeutics companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the mRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Notable mRNA vaccines and therapeutics companies such as Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE, Moderna, Inc., Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited, GSK plc., Daiichi Sankyo, Arcturus, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ethris GmbH, CureVac SE, AIM Vaccine Corporation, Charoen Pokphand Group, Argos Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi, Kernal Biologics Inc, and several others, are currently operating in the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market.

In March 2023, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to provide a single booster dose of the companies' Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in children 6 months through 4 years of age at least 2 months after completion of primary vaccination with three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Original Vaccine. The bivalent vaccine is also authorized in this age group as the third dose of a three-dose-primary series.

In December 2022, Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) SE, a global leader in mRNA vaccines, announced that the first subject was dosed in a Phase I clinical research study with BNT163, a herpes simplex virus (HSV) vaccine candidate for the prevention of genital lesions caused by HSV-2 and potentially HSV-1. The first-in-human trial evaluates the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of BNT163.

In September 2022, Pfizer Inc. announced that the first participants have been dosed in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the company's quadrivalent modified influenza mRNA vaccine candidate in approximately 25,000 healthy U.S. adults.

mRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Overview

Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) is a single protein-coding gene found in the genome that serves as the foundation for protein production within cells. mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapies are generated in laboratories using mammalian cells and combine favorable immunological features. Self-amplifying, non-replicating, in vivo self-replicating, and in vitro dendritic cell non-replicating mRNA are examples of common vaccines and therapies. They are injected into the body to activate virus-detecting immunological sensors and cause the cells to generate viral antigen proteins. This improves the body’s immunity by increasing B- and T-cell responses. mRNA vaccines are a new type of vaccination that employs a molecule known as messenger RNA (mRNA) rather than a component of a bacteria or virus. Messenger RNA is a form of RNA that is required for protein synthesis. When cells finish producing a protein, they rapidly degrade the mRNA. Vaccine mRNA does not penetrate the nucleus and does not affect DNA.





mRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the highest proportion of the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market in 2023, out of all regions. This dominance is due to the rising occurrence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 infection, new and increasing cases of monkeypox, and current vaccine development initiatives in North America. Furthermore, various mRNA vaccine development activities for various diseases in North America are expected to expand the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market during the forecast period. For example, in August 2021, the US FDA announced the first approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for individuals 12 years of age and older.

Moreover, according to Clinical Trials Government statistics, approximately 150 mRNA vaccine clinical trials involving biopharmaceuticals were registered in the United States in 2022, so the increasing number of clinical trials for mRNA vaccines in the region is expected to drive mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market growth.

mRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market Dynamics

One of the primary factors driving the overall expansion of the mRNA vaccine and therapeutics market is the increasing demand for vaccinations to defend against sudden pandemic outbreaks such as COVID-19 and to induce immunity among the worldwide population. COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective at preventing major illness, hospitalization, and even death. Because of their novel technology, mRNA vaccines are deemed safe and help to establish immunity against infectious agents such as viruses, eliciting an antibody response without causing potentially severe sickness.

Furthermore, the growing awareness, research activities, and funding for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics have allowed large corporations to potentially increase their innovative approach to protect against future disease outbreaks, which is expected to propel the overall growth of the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market in the coming years.

However, strict regulatory approvals and the presence of pre-existing vaccines with alternative technologies in the market, and others may limit the growth of the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market growth because, during the peak corona period when coronavirus cases were skyrocketing, health institutions and companies were intensely involved in research activities to develop mRNA vaccines as soon as possible, receiving funding from various multinational firms and governments to aid in the vaccine development process. Initially, a lack of raw and packaging materials, consumables, and equipment due to lockdowns, border closures, and other factors hampered the production of mRNA vaccines.

The big companies, however, were conducting vigorous research and development activities on the COVID-19 vaccine, including those based on mRNA. Given the global threat posed by emerging diseases to life and the economy as a result of their potential to become global pandemics, the study and development of mRNA vaccines are critical as a preventive countermeasure for these diseases. Thus, the mRNA vaccine market is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period as a result of the introduction of vaccines, the resumption of activities in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, and a growing focus by governments on strategized plans for future outbreaks.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Base Year 2022 mRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market CAGR ~-34% Key mRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Companies Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE, Moderna, Inc., Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited, GSK plc., Daiichi Sankyo, Arcturus, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ethris GmbH, CureVac SE, AIM Vaccine Corporation, Charoen Pokphand Group, Argos Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi, Kernal Biologics Inc, among others

mRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market Assessment

mRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market Segmentation mRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Vaccine Type: Self-Amplifying Mrna Based Vaccines and Conventional Non-Amplifying mRNA-Based Vaccines mRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market Segmentation By End Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Research And Development Organizations, and Others mRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on mRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market 7 mRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 mRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

