INROADS Appoints Al Johnson as Latest Member of its National Board of Directors

Atlanta, GA, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INROADS, a nonprofit organization with the mandate to create career pathways for diverse high school and college students, recently named Al Johnson, Vice President, Supplier Management at Grainger , as the latest member of its National Board of Directors.

“I am honored to join the INROADS organization and contribute where I can to advance its mission to elevate the development of underrepresented talent,” said Johnson. “As an INROADS alumnus, I’m honored to reconnect with the organization that helped boost my career. I firmly believe INROADS will continue making an impact on the next generation of leaders,” he added.

Johnson began his 19-year career with Grainger as an INROADS intern and had the opportunity to serve through various functions of the business, such as Marketing, Innovation Management, Consulting, and Category Management. He now serves as Vice President, Supplier Management, supporting Grainger’s High-Touch Solutions – North America segment, which generated $12 billion in revenue in 2022. In his role, he manages more than 3,500 supplier relationships, ensuring reliable access to products, and sourcing Grainger’s assortment of over two million unique items.

“Al is a shining example of the INROADS impact. Starting his career as an INROADS intern, and still working with his sponsoring company years later, is amazing,” said Forest T. Harper, Jr., President and CEO of INROADS. “Drawing from his personal experience going through the INROADS program, as well as his drive for excellence throughout his professional career, positions Al to make an immediate, genuine, and lasting impact on our organization.”

Al holds an Executive MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, and Bachelor of Business Administration degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, focused on Marketing and Business Management.

To learn more about the INROADS organization and the impact it has on participants nationwide, visit inroads.org/.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that effects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

Attachment