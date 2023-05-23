QNB Corp. Declares Q2 2023 Dividend

Quakertown, PA, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUAKERTOWN, PA (23 May 2023) The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on May 23, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share. The cash dividend is payable on June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 16, 2023.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s website at QNBbank.com .