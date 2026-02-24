QNB Corp. Declares Q1 2026 Dividend

 | Source: QNB Corp. QNB Corp.

Quakertown, PA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTCQX: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on February 24, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share. The cash dividend is payable on March 27, 2026, to shareholders of record March 13, 2026.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through its twelve banking offices, which are operated by its subsidiary, QNB Bank, in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh Counties. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter QX market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s website at QNBbank.com.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                QNB Bank
                            
                            
                                QNBC Corp Divided
                            
                            
                                QNBC Shareholder Dividend
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading