Randall E. Stauffer Appointed to QNB Bank Board of Directors Effective January 1, 2026

 | Source: QNB Corp. QNB Corp.

Quakertown, PA, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Bank, a subsidiary of QNB Corp.  (OTCQX: QNBC), is pleased to announce that Randall E. Stauffer has been appointed to the Board of Directors, as a Class II Director, effective January 1, 2026. Mr. Stauffer has not yet been appointed to any Board committees.

Mr. Stauffer currently serves as Vice President of Sales and is a fifth-generation co-owner of Stauffer Glove & Safety, a nationwide distributor of personal protective equipment. The company operates nine warehouses across the United States and employs more than 250 team members. Randall has held various positions within the organization since 2012.

A graduate of the University of Richmond, Randall earned a Bachelor of Science in Leadership Studies in 2010. He later received his Master of Business Administration from Villanova University in 2016.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Randall is actively involved in supporting local charities both personally and through his family business. He also serves on the Board of Trustees for St. Luke’s – Upper Bucks Campus, demonstrating his commitment to community engagement and leadership.

“We are excited to welcome Randall to the QNB Corp. Board,” said David W. Freeman, QNB Bank President and CEO. “His proven leadership, business expertise, and dedication to our community align perfectly with QNB’s mission to deliver exceptional service and strengthen the communities we serve.”

Randy Bimes, Chairperson of the QNB Corp. Board, added: “Randall brings a unique perspective as a business leader and community advocate. We are looking forward to his contributions to our company.”

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Lehigh, and Montgomery Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. For more information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank, please visit QNBBank.com.

