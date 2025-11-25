QNB Corp. Declares Q4 2025 Dividend

Quakertown, PA, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTCQX: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on November 25, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share. The cash dividend is payable on December 26, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 12, 2025.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through its twelve banking offices, which are operated by its subsidiary, QNB Bank, in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh Counties. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter QX market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s website at QNBbank.com.