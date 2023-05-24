Anoto raises additional USD 1.7 million on a sale of 1.7 million shares of Knowledge AI to improve financial stability and prolongs the subscription period in the ongoing rights issue until and including 2 June 2023

English Swedish

Stockholm, 24 May 2023 – Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto”) announces that it has sold 1.7 million shares of common stock of its education subsidiary Knowledge AI Holdingts Ltd. (”KAIT”). The transaction was done at a value of USD 12 million on a fully diluted basis. After the sale, Anoto will still own 5.3 million shares of KAIT (58.8% on outstanding number of shares and 44.1% on a fully diluted basis). The 1.7 million shares were sold to a group of 15 investors ranging from Venture capital companies to individual investors based in Europe.



“In addition to 40 million SEK raise through a directed issue and a the ongoing rights offering, Anoto has raised an additional USD 1.7 million and the proceeds will be used to improve financial stability and procurement of components. The valuation of USD 12 million for KAIT proves its future potential despite a tough market condition,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto Group AB.

The board has decided to prolong the subscription period in the current rights issue until and including 2 June 2023. As a result of the above, a supplementary prospectus will be published on or around 26 May 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB (publ)

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

This information constitutes inside information as Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication 24 May 2023 at 08:00 CEST.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Important information

This press release shall be considered advertisement in accordance with article 2(k) of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This press release is not and should not be considered a prospectus under the Prospectus Regulation. The Prospectus has been scrutinized and approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. Such approval shall not be regarded as an approval of the company or as support for the securities offered and admitted to trading. The Prospectus contains a description of the risks and rewards associated with an investment in the company and potential investors are recommended to read the Prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision. The complete Prospectus has been published and is available on the Company's website, www.anoto.com and Hagberg & Aneborn's website. Any potential investment decision should, in order for an investor to fully understand the potential risks and benefits associated with the decision to participate in the rights issue, be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the Prospectus. Investors are recommended to read the Prospectus in its entirety. This press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations. No subscription rights, paid subscribed shares or shares in Anoto have been registered, or will be registered, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States and no subscription rights, paid subscribed shares or shares may be offered, subscribed for, exercised, pledged, granted, sold, resold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States.

