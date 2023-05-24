English French

Capgemini launches 6G research lab in India

The lab will leverage next-generation connectivity and advanced AI to explore innovative and energy-efficient use cases and address wireless communication challenges presented by 6G

Mumbai, India - May 24, 2023 – Capgemini has announced the launch of a 6G research lab in Gurugram, India. The lab will build advanced test beds and simulators to explore use cases for next generation wireless networks, 6G ideation, and the creation of energy saving solutions.

In May 2022, Capgemini announced an innovative joint research project with King’s College London to explore the possibilities opened up by 6G, focusing on developing new architecture frameworks to enable ultra-large coverage, AI native and sustainable 6G Networks. The new lab will build on this initial work by taking a step towards developing and showcasing the extensive possibilities of 6G, as a key lever of energy efficient and data-driven ‘Intelligent Industry’1.

“The 6G lab will enable us to prototype, simulate, and test solutions, leveraging next-generation connectivity and silicon technologies along with advanced AI to address the wireless communication challenges presented by 6G,” said Shamik Mishra, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer “Connected Futures” at Capgemini. “As we take a lead on leveraging the potential of this emerging technology, we will also contribute to harmonizing efforts for 6G technology across the industry. An ecosystem for collaboration and knowledge sharing among enterprises and academia will be key to realize numerous opportunities and applications for the future.”

The facility, other than being a major contributor to Capgemini’s research and development in the field of telecommunications and being responsible for nurturing innovative solutions, is set to support to the wider industry by offering the following capabilities:

Using high-performance compute infrastructure to construct advanced simulation environments to develop and verify novel network frameworks that meet the exacting demands of 6G. This will address the network infrastructure end-to-end.

Creating comprehensive simulations to analyze the performance of emerging 6G capabilities, including mesh networks, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS), and non-terrestrial networks designed specifically for 6G.

Devising advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to solve wireless communication challenges presented by 6G.

Bringing in new use case ideas that can be built, tested and turned into assets.

1 ‘Intelligent Industry’ is the new era of digital transformation: characterized by a growing convergence of the physical and virtual worlds - product, software, data, and services - across all industries; and fueled by the rapid development of technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), edge computing, 5G and next-generation connectivity.

