Dragonfly Energy Lithium Batteries to be Installed on all New Leisure Travel Vans

RENO, Nev., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DFLI), maker of Battle Born Batteries and an industry leader in energy storage, has partnered with Triple E Recreational Vehicles (“Triple E RV”) to include Dragonfly Energy’s lithium-ion batteries as standard equipment on all Leisure Travel Vans, a brand of Triple E RV, starting with the 2024 model year.



Leisure Travel Vans is an industry leader in innovative, compact luxury motorhomes, offering their customers the freedom to explore. The partnership was driven by Dragonfly Energy and Triple E RV’s shared commitment to providing customers with premium quality products. Each 2024 Leisure Travel Van will include two Dragonfly Energy 12v 100Ah LiFePO4 batteries per unit, providing enough power for day-to-day usage without having to be connected to a power source. This gives customers the flexibility to travel longer, further and explore more without sacrificing the comforts and luxuries typically reserved for when units are plugged into a power source.

“Triple E RV was among Dragonfly Energy’s first Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to offer lithium batteries as an option to the RV market,” Wade Seaburg, Chief Revenue Officer for Dragonfly Energy, said. “We believe the conversion to lithium is undeniable and making our lithium-ion batteries standard on Triple E RV’s Leisure Travel Vans is a big win for customers. We look forward to further partnerships with Triple E RV on their lithium journey.”

To purchase a 2024 model year Leisure Travel Van equipped with Dragonfly Energy batteries, visit an LTV dealer near you or visit an upcoming RV Show. For more information on Leisure Travel Vans, please contact marketing@leisurevans.com or call 1-877-992-9906.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy’s non-toxic deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

About Leisure Travel Vans:

Leisure Travel Vans is a brand of Triple E Recreational Vehicles. For more than 55 years, Triple E RV has been transforming the North American RV industry. Today, Leisure Travel Vans is the leader in innovative, compact luxury motorhomes with its Unity and Wonder product lines. Leisure Travel Vans’ vision is to be a premier company. Leisure Travel Vans is inspired by the freedom to explore and driven by a commitment to growing its community.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company’s intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Triple E RV and Leisure Travel Vans, the Company’s future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC.

If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations

Sioban Hickie, ICR, Inc.

DragonflyIR@icrinc.com

Media Relations

Amy Demuth, RAD Strategies Inc.

media@radstrategiesinc.com

Source: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.