The NFT Gaming Company Announces Enhancements to AI Gaming Platform Leveraging RECUR Builder

Roseland, NJ, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. ("NFTG" or the "Company"), a company developing a digital gaming platform and community that will offer users the ability to create unique avatars playable in all of the games on the platform in the form of non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs,” today announced that it will be leveraging the powerful web3 tool, RECUR Builder, to deliver its AI gaming offerings to market.

The NFT Gaming Company will be building on RECUR’s cutting-edge Web3 infrastructure to monetize their expanding game catalog. The NFT Gaming Company will also provide experiences and unique opportunities for the RECUR community.

“Partnering with RECUR allows us to bring our AI gaming offering to market as quickly as possible in the best web3 infrastructure available,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of NFT Gaming Company. “This relationship enables us to utilize the same technology as top brands like Paramount, Nickelodeon, Star Trek™, Top Gun: Maverick, emoji®, Care Bears™, and others.”

"We're delighted to have The NFT Gaming Company onboard to enhance their AI gaming product and create unforgettable web3 experiences with RECUR Builder," said Zach Bruch, Co-Founder and CEO of RECUR. "The NFT Gaming Company has been producing accessible, web3 integrated games and with Builder they'll take their gaming experience to the next level for their users."

About The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.

The NFT Gaming Company is developing a digital gaming platform that will offer proprietary games as well as games developed and published by third parties. Our vision is to develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional digital games and to combine them with novel methods, such as the ability to create and mint unique in-game features, such as skins, characters, and experiences in the form of non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs,” that will allow users to have unique experiences and more control over in-game assets.

About RECUR

RECUR is the premier web3 software platform offering all of the tools a business needs to integrate web3. RECUR empowers customers with the widest range of web3 distribution and utility. RECUR offers a global, flexible, and intuitive institutional-grade software suite that enables everything needed to enter web3.

