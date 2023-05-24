EnjinStarter and Boba Network Forge Groundbreaking Partnership at 6th Scale Event

Dubai, UAE , May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 6th Scale event witnessed a momentous occasion as EnjinStarter, a leading launchpad platform for gaming projects, announced its strategic partnership with Boba Network, a revolutionary blockchain network. The event, attended by 75 distinguished guests, marked a significant milestone in the gaming ecosystem, both locally and globally.

The highlight of the event was the official declaration of EnjinStarter as the launchpad partner for Boba Network. This collaboration aims to bolster the gaming industry by leveraging the strengths and expertise of both organizations. EnjinStarter's renowned reputation for providing robust launchpad services combined with Boba Network's cutting-edge blockchain technology promises to usher in a new era of innovation and growth.

The event boasted an impressive panel discussion on the topic of "Building Sustainable Metaverse." The panellists included Olivier Crespin, GP of True Global Ventures; Samuel Huber, CEO of LandVault; Charlie Hu, managing partner of Lucidblue Ventures; Alex Firsov, Chief Web3 Officer at Sensorium; and Prakash Somosundaram, CEO of EnjinStarter. The engaging discussion delved into the intricacies of creating a sustainable and inclusive metaverse, exploring the convergence of gaming, blockchain, and virtual environments. The panel was expertly moderated by Emre Bilgutay, co-founder of Crypto Executives and Dao Fund.

Attendees were treated to a thought-provoking discussion that shed light on the transformative potential of decentralized gaming and the role of EnjinStarter and Boba Network in shaping this landscape. The panelists shared their insights and perspectives on how blockchain technology can drive sustainability, interoperability, and immersive experiences within the metaverse. The audience was captivated by the depth of knowledge and expertise displayed by the esteemed panelists.

Additionally, a highly anticipated project presentation captivated the audience's attention. The project showcased the tangible benefits of the EnjinStarter-Boba Network partnership, highlighting the seamless integration of blockchain technology into the gaming ecosystem. The unveiling of this innovative project further solidified the commitment of both entities to foster groundbreaking solutions that push the boundaries of gaming and blockchain.

This groundbreaking partnership between EnjinStarter and Boba Network signifies a new era in the gaming industry, where decentralized technology and innovation converge. As the gaming landscape continues to evolve, this collaboration promises to unlock limitless possibilities for developers and gamers alike, revolutionizing the way gaming experiences are created, shared, and enjoyed.

About EnjinStarter

EnjinStarter is a leading launchpad platform designed to support and empower gaming projects. With a robust ecosystem and a track record of successful launches, EnjinStarter offers developers a comprehensive suite of tools and resources to accelerate project development, funding, and community engagement.

About Boba Network

Boba Network is a revolutionary blockchain network focused on powering the next generation of gaming experiences. Built on cutting-edge technology, Boba Network provides developers with scalable infrastructure, enabling them to create decentralized gaming applications that are secure, transparent, and interoperable.