AMD Introduces AMD Radeon RX 7600 Graphics Card for Superb, Next-Gen 1080p Gaming

– New graphics card supercharges 1080p gaming at the suggested etail price (SEP) of $269 USD, delivering stunning visual fidelity and the next leap in performance compared to previous generation and the competitive offering –

– Latest offering upgrades the gaming experience with higher quality AV1 encoding for premium streaming, accelerates AI and content creation application performance over previous generation, and delivers industry-leading features such as AMD Radiance Display Engine and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology –

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the AMD Radeon™ RX 7600 graphics card, optimized to provide next-generation, high-performance 1080p gaming, streaming and content creation with stunning visual fidelity.

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card is built on the groundbreaking AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture, featuring redesigned compute units with unified raytracing and AI accelerators and second-generation AMD Infinity Cache™ technology. Designed to deliver incredible 1080p gaming experiences, the Radeon RX 7600 graphics card provides an ideal upgrade for legions of gamers.

Allowing gamers to play the latest titles at 60+ FPS at 1080p and stream in high fidelity with AV1 technology, the new graphics card offers 29% higher 1080p gaming performance on average than the AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card and 34% higher performance on average than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 8GB at max settings1. It also enables 100+ FPS on average in today’s top 10 PC esports titles2, while delivering faster AI performance than the previous generation and higher average performance in select content creation applications. Offering the latest features and capabilities, including AMD Radiance Display™ Engine, full AV1 encoding3, leadership support for DisplayPort 2.1 on select models7 and more, the Radeon RX 7600 graphics card is ideally suited for high-performance, high-fidelity 1080p gaming, streaming and popular content creation applications.

“Currently, 65% of gamers surveyed are playing at 1080p and the majority are still using older graphics cards4, unable to take advantage of the latest performance- and visual-enhancing features that deliver the best gaming experiences,” said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “AMD offers a range of graphics solutions at different price points, memory configurations and performance levels to support a variety of gamers’ needs. The Radeon RX 7600 graphics card at US $269 hits the sweet spot for high-performance 1080p gaming. It allows users to enjoy the latest features like AV1 encoding, the AMD Radiance Display Engine and more to take their gaming, streaming and content creation projects to the next level.”

Key Features and Capabilities

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card offers industry-advancing technology and features to deliver next-generation performance, visuals and power efficiency. Key features include:

AMD RDNA 3 Architecture – Featuring redesigned compute units with unified raytracing and AI accelerators and second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology, AMD RDNA 3 architecture delivers exceptional performance, visuals, and power efficiency.

– Featuring redesigned compute units with unified raytracing and AI accelerators and second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology, AMD RDNA 3 architecture delivers exceptional performance, visuals, and power efficiency. Improved Streaming Quality and Performance – Improved AMD encoders deliver enhanced visual quality when streaming and recording. AMD AI and content adaptive machine learning technology has also been integrated into the AMD Media Framework to enable better looking and crisper text when streaming at low bitrates and resolutions.

– Improved AMD encoders deliver enhanced visual quality when streaming and recording. AMD AI and content adaptive machine learning technology has also been integrated into the AMD Media Framework to enable better looking and crisper text when streaming at low bitrates and resolutions. Ultra-High Definition Encoding – An encode/decode media engine provides the ultimate performance, unlocking new multi-media experiences with full AV1 encode/decode support, wide color gamut and high-dynamic range enhancements.

– An encode/decode media engine provides the ultimate performance, unlocking new multi-media experiences with full AV1 encode/decode support, wide color gamut and high-dynamic range enhancements. Increased Content Creation and AI Performance – The new graphics card delivers a 27% higher standard overall score on average in PugetBench for DaVinci Resolve, a 19% higher average GPU score on PugetBench for Adobe After Effects and a 16% higher average GPU score on PugetBench for Adobe Premiere Pro versus the previous generation 5 , as well as a 36% improvement on average in Nod.AI Stable Diffusion compared to the previous generation 6 . In addition, users can experience up to 32% faster encoding in the DaVinci Resolve Studio beta release 18.5 with the addition of support for AMD Smart Access Video technology 7 .

– The new graphics card delivers a 27% higher standard overall score on average in PugetBench for DaVinci Resolve, a 19% higher average GPU score on PugetBench for Adobe After Effects and a 16% higher average GPU score on PugetBench for Adobe Premiere Pro versus the previous generation , as well as a 36% improvement on average in Nod.AI Stable Diffusion compared to the previous generation . In addition, users can experience up to 32% faster encoding in the DaVinci Resolve Studio beta release 18.5 with the addition of support for AMD Smart Access Video technology . AMD Radiance Display™ Engine – Provides support for DisplayPort 2.1 on select models and HDMI® 2.1a based displays for ultra-high resolutions and high refresh rates for gaming and content creation workloads 8 . It also features 12-bit HDR and full REC2020 Color Space for incredible color accuracy at up to 8K video playback.

– Provides support for DisplayPort 2.1 on select models and HDMI® 2.1a based displays for ultra-high resolutions and high refresh rates for gaming and content creation workloads . It also features 12-bit HDR and full REC2020 Color Space for incredible color accuracy at up to 8K video playback. AMD FidelityFX TM Super Resolution Technology 9 – Now available in more than 260 current and upcoming titles, AMD upscaling technologies provide crisp, high-resolution image quality while boosting framerates in supported games.

– Now available in more than 260 current and upcoming titles, AMD upscaling technologies provide crisp, high-resolution image quality while boosting framerates in supported games. AMD Software: Adrenalin EditionTM Application – Designed to provide a modern and easy-to-use interface for gamers and streamers to quickly access the latest software features, game stats, GPU optimizations, performance reports, and driver updates all from one convenient location, with no registration required



Key Specifications

Model Compute

Units GDDR6 Game

Clock10

(GHz) Boost

Clock11

(GHZ) Memory

Interface Infinity

Cache TBP Price

(USD

SEP) AMD

Radeon

RX 7600 32 8GB



2.25 Up to

2.66 128-bit 32 MB 165W $269



Pricing and Availability

AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics cards are expected to be available from AMD.com and leading AMD board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, Sapphire, PowerColor, Vastarmor, XFX and Yeston beginning May 25 at an SEP of $269 USD.

1 Testing done by AMD performance labs May 8, 2023, on test systems configured with Ryzen 5 7600X CPU, 32 GB DDR5-6000 Memory, Windows 11 Pro on AMD Radeon RX 7600 (Driver 23.10.01.16-230504a1), Radeon RX 6600 (Driver 23.4.2) with SAM on, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB, RTX 3060 8GB, RTX 2060 6GB, GTX 1060 6GB (Driver 531.61) graphics cards, to measure FPS in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (DX12, High), The Witcher 3 Next Gen (DX12, Ultra+), Metro Exodus (DX12, Extreme), Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (DX12, Extreme), Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12, Ultra), Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12, Ultra, RT Low), Control (DX12, High), Control (DX12, Medium, RT Medium), Borderlands 3 (DX12, Badass), Red Dead Redemption 2 (DX12, Ultra), Horizon Zero Dawn (DX12, Ultimate Quality), Dying Light 2 Stay Human (DX12, High), Dying Light 2 Stay Human (DX12, High, RT on), Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12, Highest), Hitman 3 (DX12, Ultra), Far Cry 6 (DX12, Ultra), Far Cry 6 (DX12, Ultra, RT on), Assassin's Creed Valhalla (DX12, Ultra High), Hogwarts Legacy (DX12, Ultra), The Last of Us Part I (DX12, High), God Of War (DX11, Ultra), Dead Island 2 (DX12, Ultra), Resident Evil 4 (DX12, Max), Resident Evil 4 (DX12, Max, RT on), Forza Horizon 5 (DX12, Maxed, RT Extreme), F1 22 (DX12, Ultra High), Dirt 5 (DX12, Ultra High, RT on), The Callisto Protocol (DX12, Ultra) at 1080p. System Manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. RX-933.

2 Testing done by AMD performance labs May 9, 2023, on a test system configured with a Ryzen 5 7600X CPU, 32 GB DDR5-5200 Memory, Windows 11 Pro with an AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card (Driver 23.10.01.16-230504a1) with SAM on, to measure FPS in Dota 2, Fortnite, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Rocket League, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, Apex Legends, Overwatch 2, and Valorant at 1080p and 1440p MAX settings. Game selection based on the TOP 10 eSports PC titles of 2022 on ESPORTSEARNINGS.COM. System Manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. RX-934.

3 Video codec acceleration (including at least the HEVC (H.265), H.264, VP9, and AV1 codecs) is subject to and not operable without inclusion/installation of compatible media players. GD-176

4 Source: Gamers surveyed for Steam Hardware Survey, April 2023

5 RX-936: Testing done by AMD performance labs April 26, 2023, on a test system configured with a Ryzen 9 7900X CPU, 32 GB DDR5-6000 Memory, Windows 11 Pro with an AMD Radeon RX 7600 (Driver 23.10.01.16-230504a1), Radeon RX 6600 (Driver 23.4.2) with SAM on, and a similarly configured system with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 8GB graphics (Driver 531.68), to measure performance in PugetBench benchmarks for Premiere Pro, After Effects, and DaVinci Resolve. System Manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. RX-936.

6 Testing done by AMD performance labs April 25, 2023, on a test system configured with a Ryzen 9 7900X CPU, 32 GB DDR5-6000 Memory, Windows 11 Pro with an AMD Radeon RX 7600 (Driver 23.10.01.16-230504a1) and a Radeon RX 6600 graphics card (Driver 23.4.2)with SAM on, to measure NOD.AI Stable Diffusion text-to-image generation model (Low VRAM setting enabled) average performances for five example prompts. System Manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. RX-938.

7 Testing done by AMD performance labs April 26, 2023, on a test system configured with a Ryzen 9 7900X CPU, 32 GB DDR5-6000 Memory, Windows 11 Pro with an AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card (Driver 23.10.01.16-230504a1) with SAM on, to measure AMD Smart Access Video uplift by testing it on and off in DaVinci Resolve Studio and by encoding 2x H264 4K streams into 1x H264 export. System Manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. RX-937.

8 DisplayPort™ 2.1 support is dependent on AIB card designs.

9 AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) versions 1 and 2 are available on select games which require game developer integration, and is supported on select AMD products. AMD does not provide technical or warranty support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution enablement on other vendors' graphics cards. See https://www.amd.com/en/technologies/fidelityfx-super-resolution for additional information. GD-187.

10 Game clock is the expected GPU clock when running typical gaming applications, set to typical TGP (Total Graphics Power). Actual individual game clock results may vary. GD-147

11 Boost Clock Frequency is the maximum frequency achievable on the GPU running a bursty workload. Boost clock achievability, frequency, and sustainability will vary based on several factors, including but not limited to: thermal conditions and variation in applications and workloads. GD-151



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b0cb08f-cb7c-4b5f-96cb-4cdf61a4d0c2.