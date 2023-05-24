NEXGEL to Participate in the LD Micro Invitational XIII on June 6th

LANGHORNE, Pa., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, CEO, will participate in the LD Micro Invitational XIII being held on June 6th – 8th in Los Angeles.



LD Micro Invitational XIII

Date: June 6, 2023

Presentation Time: 10:30 A.M. PT

Registration: HERE

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with NEXGEL, please contact your LD Micro representative or send an email to NEXGEL@kcsa.com.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

valter@kcsa.com

Media Contacts:

Kelly Knobeck

Director of Consumer Products

info@nexgel.com