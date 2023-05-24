Terranet invites to an investor meeting on May 30, 2023

Swedish English

In connection with the current rights issue in Terranet AB (“Terranet” or the “Company”), the Company invites all shareholders and the public to an investor lunch in Stockholm.

The investor lunch is held at Mangold Fondkommission, that acts as the financial advisor in connection with the rights issue, on Tuesday 30 May, 2023, at 12:00 on Nybrogatan 55, Stockholm. Magnus Andersson, CEO at Terranet, will present the Company and answer questions. Lunch will be offered participants during the meet.

To participate in the investor lunch, kindly register through sending an email to corporate-finance@mangold.se, at the latest at 15:00 on Monday 29 May, 2023. The presentation will be held in Swedish.

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the financial advisor to Terranet in connection with the Rights Issue. Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO

Email: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users.

With a unique patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017(Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Follow our journey at www.terranet.se.

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

