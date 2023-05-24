Canon U.S.A., Inc. Introduces New Models to the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX Lineup

Melville, NY, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the launch of several new models to the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX product line. The new models are designed to help customers Simplify, Control and Evolve - simplify the end-user experience and management of technology, better control sensitive information and print-related costs, and help ensure that technology investments proactively evolve with changing needs.

Included in the new line are five product families across black-and-white and color, supporting a range of print volumes and print speeds.

A3 B&W: imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 8900 Series, 6980i, 4900 Series

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 8905i/8995i/8986 [up to 105/95/86ppm (LTR)] Will replace the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 8705i/8795i/8786i, respectively

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6980i [up to 80ppm (LTR)] Will replace the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6780i

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4945i/4935i/4925i [up to 45/35/25ppm (LTR)] Will replace the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4845i/4835i/4825i, respectively



A3 Color: imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3900 Series

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3935i/3930i/3926i [up to 35/30/36ppm color/bw (LTR)] Will replace the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3835i/C3830i/C3826i, respectively



A4 Color: imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C359iF Series

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C359iF/C259iF [up to 36/25 ppm color/bw (LTR)] Will replace the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C357iF/C257iF, respectively



Users of the new imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX models announced this year can find security feature improvements1, including a new status display for McAfee Embedded Control2. Automatic recovery at startup; an enhancement to the Verify System at Startup feature2 is another new feature that allows the device to continue to boot to a known state (Golden Master) if tampering is detected at startup, aligning with the Platform Firmware Resiliency Standard of NISG SP 800-193. Plus, a stronger storage encryption is available that is expected to support FIPS 140-3 (pending validation).

Users of the new imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4900 and C3900 Series devices can also realize sustainability improvements. A lower melting temperature toner compared to predecessor models helps to reduce the power needed for fixing and improves Typical Electric Consumption (TEC) Values. Additionally, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4900 and C3900 Series models include sustainable parts developed from 100% reused plastic and utilize full cardboard packaging that is more environmentally conscious.

With these latest additions to the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX line, all models are equipped with a Solid State Drive (SSD) which offers high durability and efficiency.

The new imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX models add to Canon’s award-winning line-up of A3 and A4 Lines of printers/MFPs, earning the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2022-24 Most Reliable A3 Brand Award as well as the BLI 2023 A4 Line of the Year Award, both from Keypoint Intelligence.

“We take great pride in serving our customers and channel partners with excellent products and service, and are continually looking for ways to assist in their digital transformation efforts,” said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “We feel that the addition of these imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX Series models will be a great asset toward achieving those goals.”

Availability

The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 8900 Series, imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4900 Series, imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3900 Series, and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C359iF Series are now available.3

Order taking for the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6980i is expected to start in June.

For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com/simplyadvanced

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Canon products offer certain security features, yet many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. Canon does not warrant that use of its features will prevent security issues. Nothing herein should be construed as legal or regulatory advice concerning applicable laws; customers must have their own qualified counsel determine the feasibility of a solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance.

2 This feature is off by default and must be turned on by the user. Warm up times are affected once turned on.

3 Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

